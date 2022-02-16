ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kevin O'Connell's Vikings Interviewing Rams Assistants Thomas Brown, Jonathan Cooley

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 4 days ago

One day after celebrating the Rams' Super Bowl victory with a parade through Los Angeles, Kevin O'Connell will be in Minnesota on Thursday to be introduced as the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

He won't be the only one coming from LA to Minnesota in the near future. The question isn't whether O'Connell will be bringing any Rams assistant coaches with him for his Vikings staff — it's how many.

Previously, there were reports that Rams tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Wes Phillips is expected to join O'Connell in Minnesota, possibly as his offensive coordinator.

Now, it's being reported that running backs coach and assistant head coach Thomas Brown will interview for the Vikings' OC job.

Brown is also a candidate to replace O'Connell as Sean McVay's OC, but The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue has pointed out that McVay typically hires from outside for those roles. Brown, 35, is a former Georgia running back who came up as an RB coach in the college ranks but has impressed a lot of people during his two years with the Rams, enough to earn the assistant head coach title this past season.

It's unclear what that might mean for Phillips, the 43-year-old son of famous NFL coach Wade Phillips. If Brown is hired as OC, could Phillips still join the Vikings as an assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach? The Vikings have already reportedly filled the role of tight ends coach/passing game coordinator with Brian Angelichio, so maybe Phillips stays in LA.

Another name to watch on the offensive side is offensive assistant Chris O'Hara, who overlapped with O'Connell with the Rams this season and in Washington from 2017-19.

On the defensive side, Jonathan Cooley is the name to watch. He was the Rams' assistant defensive backs coach in 2021 and reportedly has a strong relationship with O'Connell. The Vikings are set to interview him soon and he could potentially become their DBs coach and defensive passing game coordinator under DC Ed Donatell.

We should officially learn about O'Connell's full coaching staff before too long. His introductory press conference is Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. central time.

Again, it's not a question of whether or not any of those names come along with O'Connell, it's how many.

As a reminder, here's what the Vikings expected coaching staff looks like so far, though nothing has been confirmed.

  • Head coach: Kevin O'Connell
  • Offensive coordinator: Wes Phillips or Thomas Brown
  • Quarterbacks:
  • Assistant quarterbacks: Jerrod Johnson
  • Running backs/run game coordinator: Curtis Modkins
  • Wide receivers: Keenan McCardell
  • Tight ends/passing game coordinator: Brian Angelichio
  • Offensive line: Chris Kuper
  • Defensive coordinator: Ed Donatell
  • Defensive line: Chris Rumph
  • Linebackers:
  • Defensive backs:
  • Senior defensive advisor (or similar title): Mike Pettine
  • Special teams coordinator:

There's room for all four of Brown, Phillips, O'Hara, and Cooley if O'Connell can make it work. McVay will likely want to keep at least one of them, but he can't block them from leaving if they're getting promoted, only if it's deemed a lateral move.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
FanSided

WEEI has wild take on Patriots trading Mac Jones for star QB

Look, it’s always about perspective, but when someone suggests the New England Patriots trade Mac Jones after an incredibly promising rookie season, the take needs to be dissected a bit deeper. Leave it to WEEI to drop this hot soup on our lap, but former Patriots tight end Jermaine...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
The Spun

Big Ten Releases Statement On Juwan Howard Incident

Things turned ugly pretty quickly at the conclusion of Michigan and Wisconsin’s conference battle Saturday. Leading to Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard throwing a blow at an opposing member of Wisconsin’s staff. The incident quickly became the talk of the college hoops world, prompting the Big Ten itself...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Digger Phelps speaks after Juwan Howard incident

Few if any names are bigger in the history of Notre Dame basketball than Digger Phelps. So anytime he gives his take on something, Irish fans and at least some college basketball fans in general tend to listen. After Michigan coach Juwan Howard threw a punch at the end of his team’s loss to Wisconsin, Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune reached out to Phelps to ask what would have happened to him in a similar situation. Phelps couldn’t have been more clear in his response:
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Kuper
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Exploring Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Oc#Athletic#Rb
The Spun

A Potential Landing Spot Emerges For Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo looks set to be the quarterback that everyone will have their eyes on during the offseason. Garoppolo is probably going to be traded as the San Francisco 49ers look poised to hand the keys over to Trey Lance. Lance was drafted third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and is seen as the team’s franchise quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Appearance Tonight

Despite being spotted at the Daytona 500 on Sunday evening, the legendary NBA star was able to make it to Cleveland, Ohio in time for the league’s 75th anniversary team special at the All-Star Game. It looked like Jordan wasn’t going to make it, as he wasn’t seen in...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Rams North: Kevin O'Connell picks Wes Phillips to be Vikings offensive coordinator

New Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell appears set to bring at least one more Rams assistant with him to Minnesota. The Vikings are expected to name Wes Phillips, the former Rams tight ends coach, as the next offensive coordinator under O'Connell, who was introduced last week as Mike Zimmer's successor. According to multiple reports, Phillips will reunite with O'Connell in Minnesota for a third stop after they coached together in Washington and Los Angeles.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Potential Ownership Group Emerges For The Broncos

The Denver Broncos are currently for sale and that means plenty of people will want to buy the team. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts are hoping to raise $4 billion in order to buy the team. Sean O’Brien is one of the people at the helm for this cause and...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Florio Thinks Tom Brady Will Play For 1 NFL Team In 2022

Earlier this month, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shortly after announcing his retirement, Brady was asked about a possible comeback at some point. Brady’s response, “never say never,” led plenty of football fans to wonder if he’d actually come out of retirement.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Insane Softball Home Run Robbing Is Going Viral

It is always fun to see an outfielder soar above the wall to rob a home run. In the case of LSU softball’s Ciara Briggs, she went over it. Briggs, the Tigers’ centerfielder, actually went over and through the fence this afternoon to rob Texas Tech catcher Molly Grumbo of a home run in the top of the seventh inning. If Grumbo’s blast cleared the fence, it would have trimmed LSU’s lead to 2-1.
SPORTS
InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
226
Followers
638
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy