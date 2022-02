An ESP8266 based node-mcu can be used to control motorized shades. The shades are the holy grail for DIY smart home enthusiasts. Make sure that the shades are rolling up and down at any given time. Set the driver switch and test the motor to make sure that it moves in full rotations and if it rotates 13 times it will send a command to move 13 times. The motor we selected has a step angle of.35 degrees, which means every step rotates the shaft by only.35 degrees. For this specific case we’ll need to do 1028 steps in order to move 360 degrees without using microstepping.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO