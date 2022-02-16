Interurban Pedestrian Bridge temporary closures

CNS Engineers Inc. was given the design and construction support contract for the Skyview Road pedestrian bridge over the French Valley Channel.A 5-0 Riverside County Board of Supervisors vote Tuesday, Feb. 8, approved a consulting services agreement between the county and CNS Engineers, whose headquarters office is in Riverside. CNS Engineers will be paid $553,562, and the contract will be in effect until Dec. 31, 2026.Skyview Road connects state Route 79 and Pourroy Road. It is classified as a collector street. A road gap exists at the French Valley Channel approximately 800 feet east of Highway 79. The circulation element of the county’s general plan does not include a highway bridge over the channel, but the county had determined a need to provide continued pedestrian access.

