DaBaby Sued By DaniLeigh’s Brother After Bowling Alley Brawl

The beginning of 2022 still isn't all that far behind us, and yet this has already been an incredibly trying year for the family and friends of Full House vet and beloved comedian Bob Saget. His death in early January sent shock waves throughout Hollywood, and for the most part, the aftermath has been full of touching memories and inspirational anecdotes, as well as some good ole fashioned love. But not everything is so positive, unfortunately, as more attention and curiosity have surrounded the autopsy results and details behind his death, to the point where widow Kelly Rizzo and Saget’s daughters filed a lawsuit in Florida to block such sensitive information from going public. And in a day’s time, one judge has already provided an official response.

