Can Earnings Give Struggling Roku Stock A Boost?

By Schaeffer's Investment Research
Forbes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Roku (ROKU) were last seen down 4.8% to trade at $160.16, while contending with pressure at the 30-day moving average. The security sports a 30.1% deficit already in 2022, and is just off a Jan. 24, roughly two-year low of...

Benzinga

Roku's Earnings Outlook

Roku ROKU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Forbes

Why Did Carnival Stock Rally Last Week?

Carnival stock (NYSE: CCL), the largest cruise line operator in the U.S., has seen its stock rise by about 10% over the last week. This compares to the broader S&P 500, which declined by almost 2% over the same period, following higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data and the prospect of sizable rate hikes in the coming months. So why have Carnival and other cruising stocks done well recently? Although there don’t appear to have been too many company-specific factors driving Carnival higher, rival Royal Caribbean recently published Q4 2021 results and indicated that it saw strong trends for the second half of 2022, with bookings trending around historical ranges at higher prices, boding well for profitability. Moreover, with cruise stocks remaining depressed below 2019 levels, investors are probably buying in, as the markets prioritize real-economy sectors and re-opening plays over interest-rate sensitive growth stocks in the current environment.
Motley Fool

Roku Earnings: Here's What to Watch

After growing its top line 51% in Q3, the midpoint of management's Q3 guidance range calls for 37% growth in Q4. Investors will be eyeing the tech company's active accounts and streaming hours trends. Roku reports its fourth-quarter results on Thursday. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is off to a fumbling start in...
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: TWTR, UBER give up early rallies; PEP, KO earnings

Inflation fears dragged the major averages into negative territory by Thursday's midday action. The general weakness overwhelmed some early rallies in individual stocks. Both Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Uber (NYSE:UBER) posted initial gains on earnings news, only to give up those advances by the early afternoon. Meanwhile, rivals PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and...
Seekingalpha.com

Roku Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-91.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $894.07M (+37.6% Y/Y). While EPS has been unstable, there has been consistent year-over-year revenue gains every quarter for at least...
Motley Fool

Why Roku Stock Crashed Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Roku ( ROKU -22.29%...
NBC New York

Roku Stock Just Had Its Worst Day Since 2018

Roku shares slid Friday after the company reported a revenue miss on Thursday for the fourth quarter and gave first-quarter guidance that was below analysts' expectations. The company's first-quarter revenue guidance implies a further sales slowdown. Roku blamed the slowing revenue growth on continued supply chain disruptions impacting the U.S....
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Roku Stock Chart: Will Streaming Major Rally or Slump on Earnings Report?

Investors don’t need much more evidence than they've already got that we're in a bear market in growth stocks. And Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report shares have been caught up in the pressure. The streaming-equipment major's shares are currently down about 70% from their record...
Seekingalpha.com

Cisco stock rises on earnings beat, dividend boost and increased buyback

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares rose in early trading on Thursday after the networking equipment provider beat earnings expectations, boosted its dividend and added to its stock buyback, prompting some positive commentary from Wall Street. Bank of America analyst Tal Liani reiterated the firm's buy rating and $68 price target, calling the...
Benzinga

Roku Stock Dips Ahead Of Earnings Report: What To Watch For

Roku Inc ROKU shares are trading lower Thursday in sympathy with other streaming stocks amid general market weakness. The stock has been unable to break the strong downward trend it has been trading in.
Coinspeaker

ROKU Stock Loses Over 30% as Roku Reports Q4 and FY 2021 Financial Results

Nevertheless, Roku through its earnings report is confident that 2022 and the years ahead will be characterized by increased revenue and global new viewerships. Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock closed Thursday, February 17, 2022, trading at $144.71, down 10.37 percent from the day’s opening price. The losses were exaggerated during the after-hours trading session with a decline of approximately 22.36 percent as of Feb 27, 2022, 7:59 p.m EST. Notably, the sharp Roku stock decline in a day has largely been attributed to the rather disappointing fourth quarter and 2021 financial results.
Seekingalpha.com

Roku stock slides a record 29% as analysts backtrack on dim revenue outlook

Add Roku stock (NASDAQ:ROKU) to the list of COVID-19 pandemic favorites who are seeing a harsh comeuppance in 2022: It's nosedived 28.5%, in a record single-day decline for the formerly high-flying streaming-video gatekeeper. It's been on the downtrack for some time, however; the stock is down 79% from its 52-week...
Seekingalpha.com

Will Palantir Technologies' Q4 Earnings boost the stock from its 52-week low levels?

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $418.07M (+29.8% Y/Y). While revenue growth has experienced a slowdown in government segment, it has still received several multi-million-dollar contracts that...
Seekingalpha.com

Roku earnings call: Supply-chain woes causing multiple problems; stock down 22%

Roku stock (NASDAQ:ROKU) has seen an accelerated after-hours slide, now off 21.8% postmarket following a fourth-quarter revenue miss and guidance for more of the same in the current quarter. A lengthy question-and-answer session on the company's earnings conference call hammered repeatedly at one theme affecting the entirety of the report:...
