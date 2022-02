OLYMPIA — The Washington state Senate voted late Wednesday to ban the manufacture, distribution and sale of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. If the bill passes the House and becomes law, the ban would limit not just magazines for rifles that hold 20 or 30 rounds, but for a host of semiautomatic pistols, which often carry more than 10 rounds.

