ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — People who are fed up with crime in Baltimore decided to leave the city Tuesday and take their concerns down to Annapolis. Citizens visited the state capital to voice support for HB 423, the Violent Firearms Offender Act. The bill would crack down on people who use guns to commit crimes. “Please read this bill, hear it and pass it for the future of our children and our city,” one participant told the crowd. “Our politicians at every level has failed us. We have seven straight years of 300 or more homicides in the city of Baltimore,” said Douglas Hamilton, who...

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO