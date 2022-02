After scoring 22 points in the first half and trailing by 14 at the break, Michigan State piled up 52 points — six fewer than the Spartans scored in 40 minutes Tuesday at Penn State — in the second half Saturday afternoon against Illinois. Point guard Tyson Walker led the comeback effort, scoring 24 of his season-high 26 points in the second half, but the Spartans never took the lead at Breslin Center.

