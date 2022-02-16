Top 20 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed Much

Are you looking for a list of dogs that don’t shed? If you’re considering adopting a new dog into your home, you may be looking for the low-maintenance type that won’t leave your home covered in a coat of fur.
Some people claim that dogs who don’t shed much are hypoallergenic. While that may be true for some, you should also understand that all dogs produce dander, saliva, and urine. These are the main substances that cause reactions in those with pet allergies.
That said, a dog who doesn’t shed much can make for an excellent companion that won’t leave you scrambling for lint rollers or pushing the vacuum around so much. Just make sure you spend time with them before you adopt.
Remember, you can find just about any breed of dog, even purebreds, at shelters and rescues. Opt to adopt if you can! You can check out DogTime’s adoption page that lets you search for adoptable dogs by breed and zip code!
Do you have a dog at home who doesn’t shed much? What’s their breed? Let us know in the comments below!
