ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Top 20 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed Much

By DogTime
DogTime
DogTime
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32CoF8_0eGgtcsK00

(Picture Credit: SrdjanPav/Getty Images)

Are you looking for a list of dogs that don’t shed? If you’re considering adopting a new dog into your home, you may be looking for the low-maintenance type that won’t leave your home covered in a coat of fur.

Some people claim that dogs who don’t shed much are hypoallergenic. While that may be true for some, you should also understand that all dogs produce dander, saliva, and urine. These are the main substances that cause reactions in those with pet allergies.

That said, a dog who doesn’t shed much can make for an excellent companion that won’t leave you scrambling for lint rollers or pushing the vacuum around so much. Just make sure you spend time with them before you adopt.

Here are 20 dog breeds that have the highest rating in the DogTime Dog Breed Center for minimal shedding.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EJuOg_0eGgtcsK00

    Affenpinscher

    (Picture Credit: Shutterstock)

    Shaggy but neat describes the Affenpinscher's desired appearance. They have a thick, rough coat with a harsh texture, approximately one inch long on the body, shorter on the rump and tail, and longer and shaggier on the head (where it contributes to the monkeylike expression), neck, chest, stomach, and legs.

    Affens don't shed much, but their rough coat must be stripped to maintain its characteristic texture.

    Read more about the Affenpinscher here!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iDzGM_0eGgtcsK00

    Airedale Terrier

    (Picture Credit: Shutterstock)

    The handsome coat of the Airedale Terrier has two layers: a topcoat, which is dense and wiry, and an undercoat, which is short and soft.

    The Airedale Terrier is not known for extreme shedding, but they do shed at certain times of the year. Regular brushing keeps the coat in good condition (once or twice a week), and periodic bathing as needed.

    Read more about the Airedale Terrier here!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iAAQE_0eGgtcsK00

    Bedlington Terrier

    (Picture Credit: Shutterstock)

    The Bedlington's distinctive coat is an unusual combination of harsh and soft hair. It feels crisp but not wiry and has a tendency to curl, especially on the head and face. It doesn't shed much.

    Unlike many terrier breeds, the Bedlington's coat doesn't need to be stripped. You'll need to comb them at least once a week.

    Read more about the Bedlington Terrier here!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHBXZ_0eGgtcsK00

    Bichon Frise

    (Picture Credit: Shutterstock)

    The Bichon Frise is a double-coated breed, always white. The soft and dense undercoat and course outer coat combine to create a soft but substantial texture. The coat stands away from the body, giving it a powder-puff appearance.

    Bichons have a reputation for not shedding, which isn't exactly true. All creatures with hair shed at least a little. With double-coated Bichons, however, the shed hair is caught up in the undercoat instead of falling to the floor. If this dead hair isn't removed by brushing or combing, it can form mats and tangles, which can lead to skin problems if left unattended.

    Read more about the Bichon Frise here!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5r63_0eGgtcsK00

    Border Terrier

    (Picture Credit: Shutterstock)

    The Border Terrier has a short, dense undercoat covered with a wiry topcoat.

    Weekly brushing and periodic stripping (every five to six months) of the rough terrier coat will keep your Border looking neat and tidy.

    Stripping involves plucking the dead hair by hand or removing it with a stripping knife or other stripping tool. It's the kind of thing you can do while you and your Border are watching a 30-minute television show. You'll find that by stripping the coat, you'll have less Border hair decorating your clothing, furniture, and flooring.

    If you don't mind the scruffy look, you can just leave the coat as is, with no stripping or clipping, but the coat may shed more.

    Read more about the Border Terrier here!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uu5zG_0eGgtcsK00

    Chinese Crested

    (Picture Credit: Shutterstock)

    The Hairless Chinese Crested is bald except for soft, flowing hair on the head, feet, and tail. Because they can be prone to minor skin problems, such as acne, check for any blackheads while grooming.

    Powderpuff Cresteds are a lot of work to groom. They have a silky double coat, and the undercoat is copious and will mat if the dog isn't groomed regularly. The Powderpuff needs to be brushed weekly, except when the puppy hair is changing into adult hair, during which brushing is best done on a daily basis.

    Read more about the Chinese Crested here!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFiP4_0eGgtcsK00

    Chinese Shar Pei

    (Picture Credit: Shutterstock)

    While the Shar-Pei is a naturally clean dog with very little odor, they need only a little grooming to keep them looking good. A thorough brushing once a week with a rubber curry or grooming mitt is sufficient to remove dead hair and dirt. They doesn't need to be bathed a lot, about every twelve weeks if they haven't been rolling in the mud.

    The difficult, but essential, part of grooming is getting them dry after a bath. If you don't dry the folds and wrinkles completely, you can expect a yeast or fungal infection. Wipe thoroughly between the folds with a dry towel to eliminate all moisture.

    Read more about the Chinese Shar Pei here!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YRARX_0eGgtcsK00

    Coton De Tulear

    (Picture Credit: Shutterstock)

    The Coton's coat is long, soft, and thick, with what can only be described as a fluffy, cottony texture. By adulthood, it's usually four inches long.

    Cotons shed little, mainly in the spring. They're often recommended for people with allergies.

    To prevent matted fur, brush the coat three or four times a week with a pin brush that has uncoated metal pins.

    The more often you brush, the less frequently you'll have to bathe them. You can also keep their coat in a short puppy clip for easier care.

    Read more about the Coton De Tulear here!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0D0y_0eGgtcsK00

    Greyhound

    (Picture Credit: Shutterstock)

    Greyhounds have a short, smooth coat that's easy to care for. Despite their short coat, Greyhounds do shed a bit.

    Brush them daily to keep shedding at a manageable level. Your Greyhound will love being massaged with a rubber curry brush, also known as a hound mitt.

    Read more about the Greyhound here!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NyyBd_0eGgtcsK00

    Ibizan Hound Dog

    (Picture Credit: Shutterstock)

    The Ibizan Hound can have a coat that's shorthaired or wirehaired. The wirehaired coat can be one to three inches long, with the longest hair on the back, the back of the thighs, and the tail. Whether they have a short or wire coat, the Beezer's hair is hard to the touch.

    It's easy to groom an Ibizan, no matter which type of coat they have. Brush them weekly to remove loose hair and keep their coat shiny and skin healthy. You can brush them more often if you want to reduce the amount of hair they shed.

    Read more about the Ibizan Hound here!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18FC5i_0eGgtcsK00

    Komondor

    (Picture Credit: Shutterstock)

    The Komondor has a wonderfully unique coat. During puppyhood, they have soft curls that grow heavy as they mature, developing into long, feltlike cords that resemble the strands of a mop. The undercoat is soft and woolly, the topcoat coarse.

    The Komondor coat doesn't need brushing, but it's definitely not maintenance-free. When the cords begin forming, it's essential to keep the hair clean and dry so it doesn't get dirty and discolored. The cords may not completely form until the dog is two years old.

    Read more about the Komodor here!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dzuLF_0eGgtcsK00

    Manchester Terrier

    (Picture Credit: Shutterstock)

    Manchester Terriers are pretty low maintenance. Brush the coat once a week with a rubber or bristle brush to get rid of dead hair and prevent matting.

    They shed, although not excessively, and regular brushing keeps this under control. They blow their coat twice a year, shedding heavily every spring and fall.

    If you keep them brushed, your Manchester should need a bath only when they're dirty.

    Read more about the Manchester Terrier here!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cutQD_0eGgtcsK00

    Miniature Schnauzer

    (Picture Credit: Shutterstock)

    The Miniature Schnauzer has a double coat. The top coat is wiry. Since the undercoat catches the loose hair, they hardly shed at all. Because of this, many people think they're a perfect house dog, especially those who suffer from asthma.

    Brush your Schnauzer two or three times a week so they don't get matted, especially in the longer hair on their face and legs. Be sure to check their armpits, since this is a place where mats often form.

    Read more about the Miniature Schnauzer here!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gz00J_0eGgtcsK00

    Poodle

    (Picture Credit: Shutterstock)

    The Poodle is a non-shedding breed, and a good choice for people with allergies. Many allergic people are able to keep a Poodle with no reaction.

    Grooming a Poodle isn't for the faint of heart. Poodles are high-maintenance dogs. They require regular grooming, every three to six weeks, sometimes more often, to keep the coat in good condition. If you are considering a Poodle, consider the upkeep of the coat and expense of grooming.

    Read more about the Poodle here!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LkpCd_0eGgtcsK00

    Portuguese Water Dog

    (Picture Credit: Shutterstock)

    The Portuguese Water Dog has two coat types: curly and wavy. Both types are a single coat, meaning there's no undercoat. That's why the Portie doesn't shed as much as some breeds and why they're often considered to be hypoallergenic.

    Brush or comb your Portie two or three times a week to keep the coat tangle-free. Clip or trim the coat monthly to keep it looking neat.

    Read more about the Portuguese Water Dog here!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zaIWN_0eGgtcsK00

    Puli

    (Picture Credit: Shutterstock)

    The Puli coat is considered to be nonshedding and hypoallergenic. Some Puli coats are self-cording, though most are helped along by humans who separate the cords by hand when the adult coat comes in.

    The corded coat is never brushed but managed by hand: first it's dampened with water, then the cords are separated and twirled. The length of the corded coat is sometimes trimmed to keep it from collecting dust and dirt.

    Read more about the Puli here!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31TaxA_0eGgtcsK00

    Shih Tzu

    (Picture Credit: Shutterstock)

    Keeping the Shih Tzu coat gorgeous is demanding. Daily brushing and combing is necessary to prevent tangles, as is frequent bathing.

    When brushing, you want to make sure that you brush all the way down to the skin. Most experienced Shih Tzu groomers teach the dog to lie on their side while they brush the coat in sections; it's easier to brush that way and more comfortable for the dog.

    Read more about the Shih Tzu here!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jv9We_0eGgtcsK00

    Silky Terrier

    (Picture Credit: Shutterstock)

    This breed's coat is beautiful: long and sleek, parted down the back, and hanging five to six inches down.

    You might peg the Silky as a fussy breed, grooming-wise, but they really aren't. A thorough brushing and combing two to three times a week (and before bathtime), along with a bath every month or so will keep your Silky clean and tangle-free.

    Read more about the Silky Terrier here!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVD6x_0eGgtcsK00

    Welsh Terrier

    (Picture Credit: Shutterstock)

    Sporting two coats to waterproof themselves, the Welsh Terrier has an outer coat that's hard and wiry and an undercoat that's soft and short.

    A non- to light shedder, the Welshie still requires a fair amount of grooming. They should be brushed at least once per week, although it's frankly better to do it every other day. Unless they're clipped, that wiry coat will need to be stripped several times a year to remove any loose or dead hair and to prevent it from matting.

    Read more about the Welsh Terrier here!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46MDGn_0eGgtcsK00

    Xoloitzcuintli

    (Picture Credit: Shutterstock)

    The hairless Xolo has smooth but tough skin that fits closely to their body. What little hair they have adorns the top of the head, the feet, and the last third of the tail, up to the tip. A coated Xolo is completely covered with short, smooth, close-fitting hair.

    You might think that a hairless dog needs little to no grooming, but think again. It's true that Xolos often clean themselves like cats and are unlikely to get fleas, but because they sweat through their skin and paw pads, it's important to keep those areas clean.

    Read more about the Xoloitzcuintli here!

Remember, you can find just about any breed of dog, even purebreds, at shelters and rescues. Opt to adopt if you can! You can check out DogTime’s adoption page that lets you search for adoptable dogs by breed and zip code!

Do you have a dog at home who doesn’t shed much? What’s their breed? Let us know in the comments below!

The post Top 20 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed Much appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

5 clingy dog breeds that love being around their owners

Dogs make the ultimate loyal companion, but some breeds are more clingy than others. From Cocker Spaniels to Skye Terriers, these dependent dogs often follow their owners all the time, no matter where they go. "The benefits of dog ownership are vast, including having a positive impact on our physical...
PETS
thepioneerwoman.com

15 Most Loyal Dog Breeds That Will Stick By Your Side

Everyone likes to say that their family dog stands out above all others, and the Drummonds are no exception. Ree Drummond recently shared a cute Instagram video of her daily ranch walk with the dogs, which revealed a bit about one pup that's her true ride-or-die: Lucy, the Labrador retriever, stays close to Ree as she walks in the light of a beautiful Oklahoma sunset. "The other dogs are several paces ahead, flopping around and running to and fro," Ree said on Instagram. "But Lucy never ever leaves my side."
PETS
Cosmopolitan

These Are the Most Affectionate Dog Breeds Out There

Omg, are you about to become a pet parent for the first time? Well, it’s a given that you’re going to be the best dog mom ever! But before you get ahead of yourself and start shopping for a new ’fit for your doggo (we have all the puppy gifts for when you do bring your lil guy home), it’s time to figure out what kind of dog is going to be the right fit for you.
PETS
countryliving.com

15 Largest Dog Breeds That Make Great Pets

They say bigger isn't always better, but in the case of these large dog breeds, we beg to differ. From fluffy Newfoundlands to sleek Great Danes, these gentle giants make wonderful family pets and, despite their large size, not every breed needs a lot of space to run around in (Mastiffs, for example, have fairly low exercise requirements and are happy to relax at home for most of the day).
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curly Hair#Dog Breed#Companion Dog#Long Hair#Srdjanpav Getty Images#The Airedale Terrier
The Independent

The dog breeds with the most health problems

Norway recently announced a ban on the breeding of English Bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles spaniels due to concerns over the health of the dogs.According to the ruling from the Oslo District Court, the selective breeding of the dogs violates animal welfare laws, as animals from neither breed can be considered “healthy”.English Bulldogs often develop health problems as a result of their short snouts and the shape of their skull, which make them prone to severe respiratory problems. Additionally, eye conditions and skin infections in the folds of their skin are also common in the dogs.Cavalier King Charles spaniels are...
ANIMALS
hot969boston.com

Easy Dog Breeds For First-Time Owners

You won’t forget the day you become a dog owner for the first time. Adding a dog to the family can be a great game-changer for everyone. Dogs can be loyal, loving, playful, and, let’s face it, they’re pretty cute. Dogs bring so much joy into a...
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

35 of the Most Difficult Dog Breeds in America

Americans love dogs. The American Veterinary Medical Association reports that over 48 million American households have one, and many have more than one. Having a dog can be expensive. The cost of dog ownership runs between $1,500 and $9,500 a year, according to one estimate. This generally includes the cost of food, toys, and trips […]
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
countryliving.com

15 dirtiest dog breeds according to a very muddy test

The dirtiest dog breeds most likely to collect mud on a walk have been revealed – and Yorkshire Terriers have taken the top spot. As part of a scientific study by Jeep, a sample of 30 breeds were tested to find out which collected the most soil when out on a walk. Rain, muddy ground and storms can all make the daily dog walks challenging, but some pups are more prone to mess than others.
PETS
petguide.com

How to De-Shed Your Dog at Home

Regular grooming ensures that there’s no shed pet hair everywhere around your house. Here’s how to de-shed your dog at home to minimize shedding and enjoy a tidy home without much hassle!. Many dog owners around the world are battling with those pesky hairs that can get everywhere...
PETS
mywomenmagazine.com

What Are the Best Dog Breeds for Active People?

Dogs are a girl’s best friend. A lot of people need a loyal pal in their lives, and dogs are the perfect companions. Dogs offer unconditional love, emotional support, and fun to their owners. No wonder they continue to be one of, if not the, most wanted pets. While...
PETS
Good News Network

Kefir the Maine Coon Cat is So Big People Mistake Him For a Dog

Meet “the world’s biggest cat,” a kitty so large people think it’s a dog—and he’s still growing. The oversized puss belongs to Yulia Minina, who lives in the small Russian town of Stary Oskol. She bought Kefir—named after a popular, milky fermented drink—almost two...
ANIMALS
wbrc.com

Shelter dog sad after being stood up by potential adopters

(Gray News) - A shelter dog in Kentucky was left waiting for his forever family after potential adopters never showed up to meet him. Workers at the Kentucky Humane Society said Hendrix was feeling sad after being stood up. “He got all excited and dressed up… and they never showed,”...
PETS
petpress.net

Why Do Elderly Cats Yowl So Much? ( 5 Reason Why)

It’s nighttime and you’re sound asleep when you hear it. That loud, persistent yowling coming from your elderly cat’s room. You’ve asked yourself this question a million times, but still don’t have an answer: why do elderly cats yowl so much?. Don’t worry, you’re not...
ANIMALS
Jade Augustine

Why Do Cats Bite Their Owners?

It's in their nature. Sometimes cats will bite. It's often in response to fear or feeling threatened, but some cats will bite for seemingly no reason. Yet, the cat always knows why it is biting, and there are plenty of reasons a cat may bite. It's important to understand the reasons behind a cat's bite to help them stop their damaging behavior.
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
485
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy