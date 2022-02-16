ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Wrestling Observer Live: Sempervive & ‘Filthy’ Tom on Cody's exit from AEW, NXT Vengeance Day, NJPW Strong

By Mike Sempervive
f4wonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWrestling Observer Live with Mike Sempervive and Filthy Tom Lawlor is back with tons...

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Hill Collapses Walker With Insane KO

Jamahal Hill made a huge statement in his main event bid earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” absolutely obliterated light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker with a brutal first-round knockout (punches).
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Went Off-Script At WWE Elimination Chamber

Yesterday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia featured competitive matchups while showcasing the company’s biggest stars. In the main event of the show, Brock Lesnar managed to decimate the other 5 men locked in the Elimination Chamber with him, ultimately becoming a 7-time WWE Champion. But...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Tom Lawlor
PWMania

Backstage News On What Happened With The Usos and The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos was scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, but the match never happened. The Viking Raiders came to the ring for the match, the final match before the main event, but they were immediately attacked by The Usos. The Usos destroyed the #1 contenders at ringside, and slammed Ivar on top of Erik before walking off.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Wild Knockout At UFC Vegas 48 Is Going Viral

David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
UFC
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Fans Voice Their Frustration with Daytona 500 TV Coverage

With one of NASCAR’s biggest races underway in Florida for the Daytona 500, fans everywhere are flocking to their TV screens for all the greatest coverage. However, that’s proving to be a bit of a challenge. After posting some action via social media, fans were quick to respond about the many commercial breaks being shown throughout the coverage.
MOTORSPORTS
PWMania

Lineup For Today’s NJPW Strong Show

NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. Ricky Gibson & Eddie...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vengeance#Combat#Njpw
wrestlingrumors.net

There Goes The Gold: Title Change Takes Place On WWE SmackDown

History has been made! Titles are one of the easiest concepts to understand in all of wrestling. You have one wrestler holding a championship and someone else wants it. That sets up a title match where one person emerges with the championship and you go in whatever direction you want to head. It is something that has worked for the better part of ever and that was the case again this week.
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Notes on When Word of Cody Rhodes’ AEW Exit Started Reaching AEW & WWE Locker Rooms

– As previously reported, WWE taped last Friday’s edition of SmackDown the week prior on February 11 due to the recent Saudi Arabia trip for Elimination Chamber. Fightful Select has an update on that show pertaining to the recent news surrounding Cody Rhodes, who recently parted ways with AEW and is reportedly in contact with WWE for a potential return.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Reveals New Ring Name

WWE has been releasing talents in waves over the last few years and in 2021 former Intercontinental Champion John Morrison was one of the more surprising names to be released. John Morrison returned to WWE in 2019, and he was even involved in a high profile WrestleMania match with Bad Bunny last year, but the company let him go back in November.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Dominates “Wrestling Observer Newsletter” Awards, WWE Almost Shut Out

AEW dominated the 2021 Wrestling Observer Newsletter awards, which are voted on by the readers of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The awards were based on the period from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. Kenny Omega won the “Wrestler Of The Year” award for a second time. Omega headlined...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy