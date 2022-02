There are a fair number of people who do not believe they're capable of making a great cup of coffee at home. Yes we stock a horde of grounds in the kitchen cupboards, and yes there is something truly euphoric about hearing the drip whirr into action on a weekday morning, but these are all the trials of convenience. Orthodox thinking says that to truly enjoy the tannins, the richness, and the complexities of flavor, one must venture out towards the neighborhood's snooty java house—where we exchange our hard-earned wages in order to learn the subtle differences between a Caribbean bean and an African bean from a bemused barista. This mindset is out of date. Your countertop can absolutely be the forge of a great brew like Folgers Black Silk.

