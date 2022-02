Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. I recently had my shoulder replaced at a hospital in Bangor. It was a day surgery; I went in during the morning and was home that same afternoon. The operating room was booked for two hours. The surgeon was great and was paid less than $3,000 by my insurance company – very good value for such expertise. To my disgust, the hospital charged $64,102 and was paid $51,946 by my insurance company (this did not include any doctors’ fees). This averages over $10,000 per hour, including my time spent in the waiting room!

BANGOR, ME ・ 10 DAYS AGO