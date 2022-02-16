ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming Concerts for Feb. 17

Daily Progress
 4 days ago

My Morning Jacket: 7 p.m. Sept. 19. Presales begin at 10 a.m. Thursday. Sales to the general public begin at 10 a.m. Friday. Modest Mouse: 7 p.m. April 19. Sales to the general public begin at 10 a.m. Friday. An Evening with The String Cheese Incident: 7 p.m. April...

CBS Chicago

New Music Venue ‘The Salt Shed’ Getting Ready For Upcoming Summer Concert Series

CHICAGO (CBS) – There’s a new concert venue and it’s currently booking artists for their upcoming outdoor summer concert series. The Salt Shed is a venue we’ve been watching the transformation happening at the old Morton salt warehouse on Elston. The venue promises to be a unique indoor, outdoor epicenter of the arts. The Salt Shed will host Fleet Foxes, Lake Street Dive, Lord Huron, Jason Isbell, Mount Joy, and many more starting in August. Tickets go on sale next week.
Daily Record

Bill Emery and Friends to host “Honey Do” concert on Feb. 11

On Feb. 11, the Historic Rialto Theater will present Bill Emery and Friends and their “Honey Do” concert. Emery will be accompanied by five musical friends and they will present multiple musical genres such as jazz and big band music to be enjoyed. Emery started a 17 piece big band years ago and has been a musical prodigee since childhood. The “Honey Do” concert will feature an open dance floor for dancing as well as delectible cheesecakes and cupcakes during the performance. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10/person and are available at City Market in Cañon City, Big D Superfood’s in Florence, the Rialto Box Office or online at https://historicrialtotheater.org/.
Port Townsend Leader

Upcoming orchestra concert to feature Quilcene cello soloist

Classical music fans will be delighted to know that the Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra is back in action for a concert performance in late February. The symphony orchestra will host a concert featuring cello soloist and Quilcene resident Pamela Roberts at the Chimacum High School Auditorium; the group’s old stomping grounds since before the pandemic.
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
The Post and Courier

Internationally acclaimed pianist to join Summerville Orchestra for upcoming concert as musicians look forward to harmonious year

The ominous beat of the pandemic flattened the crescendo for the Summerville Orchestra. But the new year brings with it an optimistic tone. Once again bows are bouncing, strings are plucked, keys are struck and lips trill on mouth pieces, all harmoniously fostering the town’s quaint charm with timeless music.
Cape Gazette

Prodigal: The Concert to feature Joshua Brittingham Feb. 13 in Milton

Delaware native Joshua Brittingham, aka Joshua 2 in his art career, will return to the area for a performance of Prodigal: The Concert from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13, at Sydney’s Restaurant and Lounge, 16388 Samuel Paynter Blvd., Milton. Featuring the talents of Christy Stevenson Taylor and...
AM 1390 KRFO

Laugh Til You Collapse at Animaniacs Concert Feb 22 in St. Paul

Re-live your younger years with a live performance of Animaniacs in Concert. I'm old enough to remember playing PC games as a kid, and one of my favorites was the Animaniacs Game Pack. Based on the animated TV series starring Yakko, Wakko and Dot, the computer game pack featured five mini arcade games. I spent hours turning Dot's bad dreams into good ones in Smoocher, using Wakko's bad breath to belch his way through evil robots in Belchinator Too, racing around as Yakko in the frustratingly difficult Prop Shop Drop, mini-golfing Dot's way through Tee Off Mini Golf and popping balloons (and avoiding Baloney the Barney-parody dinosaur) as Yakko in Baloney's Balloon Bop.
