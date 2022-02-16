Upcoming Concerts for Feb. 17

On Feb. 11, the Historic Rialto Theater will present Bill Emery and Friends and their “Honey Do” concert. Emery will be accompanied by five musical friends and they will present multiple musical genres such as jazz and big band music to be enjoyed. Emery started a 17 piece big band years ago and has been a musical prodigee since childhood. The “Honey Do” concert will feature an open dance floor for dancing as well as delectible cheesecakes and cupcakes during the performance. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10/person and are available at City Market in Cañon City, Big D Superfood’s in Florence, the Rialto Box Office or online at https://historicrialtotheater.org/.

FLORENCE, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO