A Black female student at a California high school admitted to putting racist graffiti above water fountains, according to an official with the school district. "While identification of the person involved in this incident has been addressed, we also will remain focused on supporting the healing of students and staff who have been impacted by this troubling act of vandalism," Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar said in a statement Thursday.

