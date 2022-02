After the MTV franchise made headlines for all the wrong reasons in the early 2000s, Jackass has largely become known for being a feature film series instead of a television show. The poor video quality of the original series (it was shot on consumer grade DV tapes) plus the content of the show and music clearances made the show a near impossibility to get on a streaming service but Paramount+ has defied the odds and brought much of the original show to its subscribers. This new collection of the original TV series joins all of the Jackass movies, and the ".5" films, on the streamer.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO