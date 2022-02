Star Wars has a Jedi problem. In the original trilogy, the Jedi are seen as former heralds of justice, tragically extinct. In the prequel trilogy and Clone Wars animated series, they are rigid and dogmatic, sowing more discord than peace. In the sequel trilogy, there is the promise of a democratization of the Force, a reclamation of its power that goes beyond stringent Jedi teachings. Now, the Disney Plus series are doubling down on that last version of the Jedi – as they should.

