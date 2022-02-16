ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple Kansas City area schools closing due to incoming winter storm

By Jacob Kittilstad, Brian Dulle
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple school districts across the Kansas City metro have announced they will be closed Thursday due to anticipated winter weather conditions.

In Kansas, Olathe Public Schools, Shawnee Mission School District, Blue Valley Schools, Kansas City, Kansas, Lawrence, Eudora, Leavenworth and Lansing schools announced they will be closed Thursday due to the predicted forecast .

On the Missouri side, Belton, Independence, Liberty, North Kansas City, Park Hill and Odessa schools have all announced no school for Thursday due to weather.

University of Missouri-Kansas City, Lee’s Summit Schools, Center School District, Blue Springs and Ray-Pec schools announced all classes will move to virtual learning Thursday.

The Turner School District in KCK announced buildings will be closed Thursday and high school students will move to virtual learning.

Spring Hill Schools and Bonner Springs USD 204 are closed through Monday in observance of President’s Day on Monday.

Schools in De Soto, Kansas as well as Raytown and Kansas City, Missouri are already scheduled to be closed Thursday for parent teacher conferences.

The situation is leaving some parents to theorize that is why a decision has not been made by Wednesday afternoon.

But these are different storms. There are also different options possible coming out of school districts including ‘late class starts’ that could be used. For now, parents are playing the waiting game.

Sara Croke, founder of Weather or Not Inc., helps decision-makers make those decisions about weather. She often is involved in decisions on cancellations and changes of plans.

She said the behind-closed-door discussions are different than general glib weather talk.

“The decision makers are used to some of the nuances. Also, somebody might say we got nothing up North. Well, last storm they got four inches in Avondale. We got nearly five in Westwood which is right off the Plaza,” Croke said.

“Now, 5 inches wasn’t 12 inches. It may be their forecast that they listen to said 12 inches. But they could have listened to Joe who said it was going to go Southeast and it did and they got lesser,” Croke said.

“Regardless, they all got a plowable snow,” Croke said.

The entire metro is under a Winter Storm Warning beginning midnight through 6 p.m. Thursday.

After midnight, enough cold air will be in place for freezing rain to fall in spots, then sleet after about 4 a.m. Thursday, and finally snow after about 6 a.m. The FOX4 Weather Team is expecting a mess on the roads Thursday as moderate/heavy snow falls throughout the morning. Everything should taper off by 5 p.m. Thursday.

