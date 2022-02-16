ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk County, WI

Large law enforcement presence reported in Sauk Co.

By Logan Reigstad
wglr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLUFFVIEW, Wis. — There is a large law enforcement presence in...

www.wglr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Putin says he may recognise breakaway regions of Ukraine

MOSCOW/PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he was considering a request by two regions of eastern Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists to be recognised as independent - a move that could give Moscow a reason to openly send troops. read more. Separately, Moscow said...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sauk County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Sauk County, WI
City
Baraboo, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sauk Co#Bluffview
CBS News

Russia extends troop drills near Ukraine as violence spikes

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. The exercises, originally set to end Sunday, brought a sizable contingent of...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy