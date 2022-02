The New York Rangers lost another legend in Emile ‘The Cat’ Francis less than six months after losing Rod Gilbert. “Emile’s passion and dedication to the Rangers organization and growing the game of hockey in New York City was second to none,” Chris Drury said in a statement.”‘The Cat’ was a true pioneer and innovator, as well as the architect and coach of some of the greatest teams in Rangers history. Emile has meant as much to the Rangers as any person who has been part of the organization throughout its history.”

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO