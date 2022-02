Lost Ark from Amazon Games and Smilegate is out now for those who've purchased the game's Founder's Pack, and for those who want something extra to further them along their journeys, you can claim some free items this week so long as you're an Amazon Prime member. Amazon's Prime Gaming service is giving out a bundle of in-game content through the release of a Battle Item Pack that's already up for grabs. There's more on the way, but the contents of those future packs and their release dates are unknown, for now.

