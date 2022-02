A fight at the end of ORU's basketball game against North Dakota State leads to suspensions and fines. The Summit League has fined both head coaches $5,000 and two ORU players are each suspended for half a game. This all comes after a lot of shoving and yelling at the end of last night's game. During post-game hand-shakes, words were exchanged, and pushing and shoving soon followed. It all started as the clock ticked away with NDSU up 77 to 59.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO