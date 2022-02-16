Fashion faux pas leads to stripping of committee assignments for senator

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund was intended to “provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open.” It was part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. However, like so many things in the Biden administration, it was plagued by chaos, mismanagement, and fiscal irresponsibility. This recklessness has contributed to the country's out-of-control inflation problem. Aware of these mishaps, Sen. Rand Paul has been trying to figure out what went wrong, but he has been thwarted at every attempt. On Wednesday, he took further action and sent a letter to Isabella Casillas Guzman, the administrator of the Small Business Administration, demanding accountability.

