Congress & Courts

Fashion faux pas leads to stripping of committee assignments for senator

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Sen. Mike Moon stood on the floor in a tan sports coat, white dress shirt, blue striped tie, and brown dress shoes — as well as blue jean overalls. And on Wednesday, Moon took to the floor to announce he’d been stripped of all of his committee...

