LARAMIE — Wyoming state lawmakers spent much of Friday finalizing a redistricting plan to send to the full Legislature that includes 62 representatives and 31 senators. The afternoon was not without tension, especially when discussing how the plan would affect Laramie County. In the morning, the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee voted to create shared districts between Laramie County and both Goshen and Platte counties. That meant changes would be made to the Cheyenne area that Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, said could not have been finalized before Friday, despite months of work.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 6 DAYS AGO