ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

‘ReOpen’ Sues SD, Says ‘Blatantly Illegal’ Vaccine Mandate Robs Citizens of Rights

By Ken Stone
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4cNc_0eGgPzDL00
Group co-founded by Amy Reichert of La Mesa cites several constitutional protections in suit against City of San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego’s vaccine mandate for city employees and COVID protocols bar a fifth of San Diego County residents from “meaningful participation in city government,” a new lawsuit says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RA5kV_0eGgPzDL00
Reopen San Diego’s lawsuit against City of San Diego (PDF)

The complaint, filed in downtown federal court Tuesday by ReOpen San Diego, says the council-approved emergency Ordinance No. 2022-53 keeps would-be elected officials, board members, volunteers and anyone doing business with the city from attending city meetings or doing business inside any city building without vaccination.

“The Ordinance and Plan are also blatantly illegal, as they violate the U.S. Constitution and state and local law and offend the foundational principles of democracy,” says the 22-page suit calling on the court to issue a preliminary injunction pending trial on the issues.

Lee M. Andelin and Arie L. Spangler, Cardiff-based attorneys for ReOpen San Diego, say the city’s rules also violate the state’s Brown Act, which requires most government meetings to be open to anyone in the public.

The rules also violate state privacy rights “by imposing a requirement that all individuals share their private medical information as a condition that must be satisfied to gain access to city offices and meetings,” the suit says.

In a statement to Times of San Diego, the City Attorney’s Office said: “We will review the complaint and respond through the court.”

Enrique Morones, the longtime activist for immigrant rights, responded to the headline on this report by offering his own title: “Vaccine deniers robs citizens of lives.”

Citing county records, the suit says that as of Jan. 26, 79.5% of San Diego County residents were “fully vaccinated.”

That excludes the rest — 20.5% — “from meaningful participation in city government – whether by serving as an elected official, board member, volunteer or even (eventually) attending a city meeting or engaging in city business in a city building – due solely to a personal medical decision whether to be vaccinated for COVID-19 (or an individual’s refusal to disclose their COVID-19 vaccine status),” the suit says.

Not mentioned is the city’s policy that most, if not all, City Council members take part in meetings via a virtual teleconference platform.

“In lieu of in-person attendance, members of the public may participate and provide comment via telephone, ZOOM, using the City Clerk webform or via U.S. Mail of written materials,” says a notice posted above the city’s calendar of agendas.

“Members of the public can offer public comment on agendized items or during Non-Agenda Public Comment by accessing the meeting online using a desktop computer, laptop, tablet or Smartphone, or by calling into the meeting using a Smartphone, cellular phone, or land line.”

The suit delivers on a threat made in a Dec. 15 demand letter to Mayor Todd Gloria and City Council members.

That letter called for a special meeting to rescind the ordinance approved Nov. 29, 2021, as well as the City’s 3-Stage Reopening Plan approved Oct. 18, 2021, which “will ultimately bar members of the public who are not vaccinated for COVID-19 from access to government buildings and in-person attendance at city meetings.”

In late January, a first-responders lawsuit challenged the city of San Diego’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city employees.

One of the groups behind the suit called the mandate “coercion” and a “direct assault on (city employees’) freedoms” that would have a major impact on public safety if unvaccinated officers and firefighters were terminated.

Updated at 2:47 p.m. Feb. 16, 2022

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

California Joins Handful of States Seeking Stronger Laws to Protect Election Workers

Lawmakers in California and Oregon are calling for tougher legislation to protect election workers in response to a wave of threats and harassment. The threats, inspired by former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 vote was rigged against him, continue, inspiring office holders to craft proposals that range from attempts to better protect election workers’ privacy to making harassment of such employees felonies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Vaccines
San Diego County, CA
Vaccines
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gloria
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Rights#Volunteers#City Council#Covid#Reopen San Diego
Times of San Diego

Drought Worries Return After Driest January and February in California History

The first two months of 2022 are shaping up to be the driest January and February in California history, prompting state officials to warn of dire water conditions ahead. “There’s no precipitation forecast through the remainder of February. And there’s very little precipitation in the long-range forecast for March,” Erik Ekdahl, a deputy director with the State Water Resources Control Board, said at a board meeting Tuesday. “All this is pointing to, again, some pretty dire conditions statewide for drought.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Times of San Diego

The ‘Million-Dollar Cities’ List in San Diego County – Is Yours on It?

A San Diego County community has joined a prestigious list, according to new real estate data – places where the typical home value has reached $1 million. Six local cities have already reached that status – Rancho Santa Fe, Del Mar, Coronado, Solana Beach, Encinitas and Carlsbad – but a new one has been admitted to the million-dollar club, Zillow researchers say.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy