ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Biden Plans $770 Billion Defense Budget with More Money for New Navy Ships

By Reuters
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vF4ZC_0eGgPl6P00
Navy ships under construction at NASSCO in Barrio Logan. Photo courtesy of the shipyard

President Joe Biden is expected to ask Congress for a U.S. defense budget exceeding $770 billion for the next fiscal year as the Pentagon seeks to modernize the military, according to three sources familiar with the negotiations, eclipsing the record budget requests by former President Donald Trump.

Ongoing budget talks between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) have coalesced around a proposed national defense request of higher than $770 billion for the 2023 fiscal year starting Oct. 1, the sources said. Negotiations are ongoing within the administration and the final amount could change before the budget request is made in the coming months, the sources added.

The Pentagon referred queries to the OMB, which declined to comment.

The national defense “top line” budget includes the Pentagon’s budget for spending on salaries, tanks and stealthy F-35 jets made by Lockheed Martin as well as funds for the Department of Energy‘s nuclear weapons programs and defense-related activities at other agencies.

The White House last week responded to the Pentagon’s proposed budget request with a figure that was more or less on par with Austin’s request, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Among the top priorities for this budget are shipbuilding, developing capabilities in space, missile warning and modernizing the nuclear “triad” of ballistic missile submarines, bombers and land-based missiles, one of the sources said.

The budget would benefit the biggest U.S. defense contractors including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics.

Another of the sources said that the nuclear modernization effort is seen as “must pay” in addition to Pentagon plans to continue to invest in research and development of weaponry to fight any potential future wars against China and Russia.

The Pentagon also plans to trim costs by retiring older weaponry like some early littoral combat ships that are expensive to operate and older planes like the A-10, which the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last year has made less essential and because they are vulnerable to more sophisticated enemies.

“If it fully funds military and civilian pay raises, it may need to make some reductions in the overall size of the military to keep payroll costs under control,” said Todd Harrison, the director of defense budget analysis at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.

The national defense budget request crafted during Trump’s final year in office was for $752.9 billion. Congress then increased that number by $25 billion, ultimately landing at $778 billion for fiscal 2022.

One of the sources said it is anticipated that Congress would once again increase the president’s national defense budget request, but the 2023 budget cycle is only beginning. Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress, scheduled for March 1, is viewed as the kickoff.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Defense Contractors#National Security#Navy Ships#Pentagon#The White House#Omb#Northrop Grumman#General Dynamics
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
China
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy