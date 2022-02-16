Nicki Minaj models fiery red hair and showcases curves in Burberry bodysuit as she promotes latest single Bussin on Instagram

Nicki Minaj appeared on Instagram Tuesday night in a Burberry bodysuit and matching trench coat.

The 39-year-old rap artist was seated on a bed in the photo and she had bright red hair.

In her caption Nicki quoted a line from her latest song Bussin: 'Burberry— ask Siri, I don't ever take a loss‼️'

Then the musician added, 'Bussin,' and used an emoji letter B.

Nicki wowed fans with her signature over-the-top style as she showed off her designer threads.

The bodysuit featured the iconic brand's distinctive plaid pattern and was covered by a sheer black material at the bottom.

Minaj also sported a barrel-shaped purse and knee-high stocking boots to complement the look.

Bling: The longtime entertainer wore a super-sized, sparkling platinum chain that said 'Barbie'

The mom-of-one rocked extra long acrylic nails in the outtake and her statement-making hair was styled in an updo.

The fire-engine-red tresses were arranged in a side part, creating a swoop bang at the front.

The remaining hair was swept into a mop of curls that were situated at the top of the Young Money star's head.

The longtime entertainer wore a super-sized, sparkling platinum chain that said 'Barbie.'

Nicki took to Instagram Stories to share even more content with her 174 million followers.

In a closeup selfie video the songstress adjusted the straps of her ensemble while playing a snippet of her new single.

She gave fans a magnified view of her cat eye makeup, completed with fluffy lashes and a pink lip.

Nicki currently has two songs on the Billboard charts - Bussin and Do We Have a Problem?