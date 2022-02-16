ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Nicki Minaj models fiery red hair and showcases curves in Burberry bodysuit as she promotes latest single Bussin on Instagram

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Nicki Minaj appeared on Instagram Tuesday night in a Burberry bodysuit and matching trench coat.

The 39-year-old rap artist was seated on a bed in the photo and she had bright red hair.

In her caption Nicki quoted a line from her latest song Bussin: 'Burberry— ask Siri, I don't ever take a loss‼️'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25JG42_0eGgPGw000
Social media post: Nicki Minaj appeared on Instagram Tuesday night in a Burberry bodysuit and matching trench coat

Then the musician added, 'Bussin,' and used an emoji letter B.

Nicki wowed fans with her signature over-the-top style as she showed off her designer threads.

The bodysuit featured the iconic brand's distinctive plaid pattern and was covered by a sheer black material at the bottom.

Minaj also sported a barrel-shaped purse and knee-high stocking boots to complement the look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rJdaE_0eGgPGw000
Bling: The longtime entertainer wore a super-sized, sparkling platinum chain that said 'Barbie'

The mom-of-one rocked extra long acrylic nails in the outtake and her statement-making hair was styled in an updo.

The fire-engine-red tresses were arranged in a side part, creating a swoop bang at the front.

The remaining hair was swept into a mop of curls that were situated at the top of the Young Money star's head.

The longtime entertainer wore a super-sized, sparkling platinum chain that said 'Barbie.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HtWAc_0eGgPGw000
Outtakes: Nicki took to Instagram Stories to share even more content with her 174 million followers

Nicki took to Instagram Stories to share even more content with her 174 million followers.

In a closeup selfie video the songstress adjusted the straps of her ensemble while playing a snippet of her new single.

She gave fans a magnified view of her cat eye makeup, completed with fluffy lashes and a pink lip.

Nicki currently has two songs on the Billboard charts - Bussin and Do We Have a Problem?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nAVYG_0eGgPGw000
Back on top: Nicki currently has two songs on the Billboard charts - Bussin and Do We Have a Problem?

Comments / 4

Related
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Is Dropping Another Lil Baby-Assisted Single

Remember that little mystery snippet at the end of Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby‘s “Do We Have a Problem?” music video? Well, Barbz, rejoice, because it’s dropping sooner than expected. Minaj announced via socials that her follow-up single, titled “Bussin” — also with Baby — will release this Friday (Feb. 11).
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Rihanna’s Maternity Looks Are A Celebration Of Body Positivity And Individual Fashion

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky and styling out maternity fashion to mesmerising effect. No over-the-bump jeans for our Rih. Barely anything about her haute streetwear has changed, save for the glorious fact she now leaves her Chanel puffers and Jean Paul Gaultier cardis undone to show her growing belly. Her signature baggy Vetements denim sits a little lower – all the better to show off her Christian Lacroix and Jacquie Aiche body jewellery – but it’s business as usual for fashion’s favourite bad gal, who rolls through life in Balenciaga and Amina Muaddi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
shefinds

Drake’s Response To Rihanna Being Pregnant With Asap Rocky Was Just Revealed—We're So Sad For Him!

As the entire world is elated for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s pregnancy news, some fans on Twitter began thinking about Drake, the rapper who notably made his love for the singer public numerous times, and was swept up in a relationship that she continuously denied. Although the two have been seen kissing in public, collaborated on romantic songs and seemed to have an undeniable connection and chemistry over the years, their relationship fizzled out in 2016. Rihanna dated several people after their time together and now has fully moved on. While Drake has dated high-profile women in the years that followed, his recent actions following the pregnancy news suggest he may still harbor resentment for the way their relationship ended.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nelly faces backlash for telling Madonna to ‘cover up’ after singer shares new risqué photos

Nelly has attracted backlash for telling Madonna to “cover up” after the singer posted risqué photographs.The 63-year-old shared a selection of photos to Instagram over the weekend in a post captioned: “Car trouble.”In them, the Grammy award-winner is seen posing with a car wearing fishnet tights, lace underwear, a bustier, and boots.While many people took to the comments to commend Madonna for the photos, Nelly commented: “Some things should just be left covered up.”Many fans rushed to defend the “Like a Virgin” singer against the rapper’s remark. “@Nelly because she’s female? Would you comment on a Male artist? It’s...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Hair#Young Money#Instagram Stories
iheart.com

Nicki Minaj Drops Sultry Satin Bedroom Pic, Drops New Video Trailer

Nicki Minaj is back to the music, and the Barbz couldn't be more pleased. On Sunday, the Queen rapper took to social media to share lyrics from her upcoming single "Do We Have A Problem" featuring Lil Baby, and blessed fans with a sultry, bedroom pic to go along with them. Nicki tweeted:
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & Blue Ivy Carter Reunite At Rams Game As JAY-Z Snaps Photos

Many minds were lost when Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter crossed paths backstage at the 2015 Grammy Awards, and now, years later, they've linked up once again, although JAY-Z and Beyoncé's daughter is looking much more grown-up this time around. As InStyle reports, RiRi was wearing a gorgeous pink...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Yiiiikes: Fans Allege That Lil Baby Flaunting His Rapper Babymama-ship With Jayda Cheaves Triggered Saweetie SHADE—But There’s THIS

Some fans think shots were fired in Lil Baby’s direction after he appeared to be having a fun time with his on and off again baby’s mama, Jayda Cheaves, but is it true?. Although the famous pair have not officially confirmed they are back in a relationship, Baby and Jayda are not hiding that they are currently on vacation together and celebrating a friend’s birthday in Mexico.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mycolumbuspower.com

Adidas x Ivy Park Teases New Valentine’s Day Inspired Collection ‘Bey Mine’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Beauties, get your coins together because the next adidas x IVY PARK drop is coming… fast! Today, the clothing brand took to its Instagram channel to tease the latest collection, this time including all-red pieces inspired by Valentine’s Day. The new “Bey Mine” collection is set to release on February 9, just in time for the lovable holiday, and features red athletic apparel, spandex clothing, accessories, outdoor wear and so much more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Bossip

Vogue Catches Heat For Choosing Kim Kardashian As Cover Star Instead Of The Late André Leon Talley, Naomi Campbell Shows Her Disapproval

Kim Kardashian is under fire, once again, for her constant blackfishing and cultural appropriation–and Vogue is being called out for overlooking another worthy cover star. This week, Vogue unveiled the cover for their March 2022 issue featuring Kim Kardashian. While the reality star making magazine covers is nothing new, a lot of fans were upset with this choice following André Leon Talley’s death, wishing the fashion mag would have honored their longtime editor following his passing last month, especially because it’s Black History Month.
CELEBRITIES
Idaho8.com

Rihanna shares a new baby bump photo on Instagram

Rihanna has given us another glimpse of her pregnancy. The singer and beauty mogul this week revealed that she and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, are expecting their first child. On Wednesday, Rihanna shared previously published photos of her baby bump — plus a new one. “How the gang...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Miley Cyrus Is Flashing Major Leg In Her Latest Campaign—All We Can Say Is WOW!

Miley Cyrus, 29, definitely has the vocal pipes of a true rock star, and in her latest head-to-toe Gucci photo shoot, she looks like one too! The “Prisoner” singer donned a short, tan Gucci zip-up romper with brown, leather detailing on its front pockets. The frock was adorned with the brand’s signature logo and she paired the chic item with matching, buckled calf-length boots with a glamorous heel.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

300K+
Followers
16K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy