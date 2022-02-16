ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

Head-On Collison Today West of Dyersville, IA Seriously Injures 3

By Ken Peiffer
 3 days ago
3 people were seriously injured in a 2-vehicle accident just before 7am this morning 3 miles west of Dyersville, Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 22-year old Jacob Ahlers of Greeley, Iowa was eastbound on Highway 20 when his SUV went...

Related
Dubuque Community School District Names Superintendent Finalists

Since November, the Dubuque Community School District Board of Education has been engaged in the process of selecting the district’s next Superintendent of Schools. The next superintendent will succeed Stan Rheingans, who will leave the district at the conclusion of the school year to become the new Chief Administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency.
DUBUQUE, IA
Elizabeth, Illinois Woman Killed in Vehicle Accident on Tuesday

A two-vehicle accident on Hiway 20 near Mitchell Road in Jo Daviess County, Illinois has killed a woman from Elizabeth, Illinois and injured a Galena, Illinois Man. According to the Jo Daviess Country Sheriff's Department, the accident happened around 5:15 pm on Tuesday February 15th. 67-year-old Kathleen R. McCall of Elizabeth was killed when the vehicle she was driving crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic, and collided with a vehicle driven by 57 year old Ronald J. Tippett of Galena, IL. McCall was pronounced dead at the scene. Tippett sustained serious injuries and was transported to Midwest Medical Center in Galena and then transported to Univerisity of Wisconsin-Madison Hospital vie AirCare3. His condition is unknown at the time.
ELIZABETH, IL
Iowa Department of Natural Resources Hopes to Sell 850-Acre Resort [PHOTOS]

The state of Iowa is ready to cut bait on a gigantic resort it paid more than $90 million to create less than two decades ago. Honey Creek Resort, located on Lake Rathbun in Moravia, opened back in 2008. According to the Des Moines Register, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is behind the 850-acre resort that had a price tag of $60 million, mostly tax-exempt bonds. The Iowa Legislature paid $33 million more to cover outstanding bonds before Delaware North began managing the property in 2016. That's a whole lot of money to make up, and things haven't panned out as hoped.
IOWA STATE
Over 300 Iowans Missing as State Relaunches Missing Person Site

What happened to my loved one? It's unthinkable for most, but unfortunately reality for families every single day. Here in Iowa, over 300 people are currently missing. The Iowa Department of Public Safety has announced the relaunch of a website in the hopes of locating them. And they need help with one vital piece in the search for most.
IOWA STATE
Cow Escapes Trailer In Waverly [PHOTO]

What’s the most Iowa thing that happened in your town today? Well, if you live around Waverly, your answer might be a cow on the loose. A black Angus cow was loaded into a trailer and being transported to a farm just outside of Waverly. According to Wavery Police Department, the driver got all the way to his destination before realizing he was short one cow.
WAVERLY, IA
Longtime Dubuque, Iowa Fire Chief Retiring

Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines will retire on March 31, 2022, after nearly 37 years of service with the Dubuque Fire Department. He has served as fire chief since August of 2014. “Rick brought the attitude, work ethic, knowledge, and leadership qualities that have taken the Dubuque Fire Department to...
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque and Asbury Snow Route Parking Policy Now in Effect

Odd/Even Snow Route Policy in Effect Tuesday and Wednesday. The City of Dubuque's odd/even snow route parking policy will be in effect on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and Wednesday, Jan. 26. Parking will not be allowed on the odd-numbered side of the streets on Tuesday and parking will not be allowed...
DUBUQUE, IA
Pedestrian Killed Outside a Dubuque Parking Ramp Friday Morning

Dubuque police continue to investigate the death of a pedestrian outside a Dubuque parking ramp. Dubuque Police and Fire Departments responded just before Noon today, to the entrance of the Diamond Jo Casino parking ramp 351 Bell Street for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian, an adult female was pronounced dead at the scene.
DUBUQUE, IA
