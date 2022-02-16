ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Woods back on the PGA Tour but only as a tournament host

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — From a balcony on the clubhouse, Tiger Woods could see Riviera in all its...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

The Independent

‘I’m so sick of it’: What Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and PGA Tour players have said about Saudi-backed golf league

Speculation continues to to swirl surrounding the Saudi Arabia-backed Super Golf League with PGA Tour players considering their futures.There are some high-profile names flirting with the idea of defecting from golf’s biggest organisation, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson Dechambeau.But many more have categorically ruled out their involvement, including Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa.The oil state’s alternative circuit, is looking to lure players with lucrative financial offers.But the threat of lifetime bans from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour has made many reconsider. Here are the thoughts of some of the biggest names on the PGA...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods reveals BIG MISTAKE he made on PGA Tour debut at Riviera in 1992

They say you should have no regrets in life, but Tiger Woods certainly has a lingering memory from his PGA Tour debut that he had to get off his chest this week. Speaking to the media ahead of the Genesis Invitational this week, Woods described a mistake that he never should've made when on his first appearance on tour in 1992.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Asked If He’ll Be On PGA Tour In 2022

Tiger Woods was just asked the question that golf fans have been wondering for months now: Will we ever see him back on the PGA TOUR?. During an interview with CBS Sports’ Jim Nance and Nick Faldo at today’s third round of the Genesis Open, Tiger responded to questions about his recovery timeline for injuries he sustained during a car crash a year ago.
GOLF
Daily Beast

Phil Mickelson Using Saudi-Backed League to Pressure PGA Tour for Change

In a move to pressure the “manipulative, coercive” Professional Golfers’ Association, six-time champion Phil Mickelson has expressed willingness to work with a Saudi Arabia-backed professional golf league. Mickelson's comments appeared in an excerpt from journalist Alan Shipnuck’s upcoming book on his career. Mickelson, who is a...
GOLF
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods uncertain about Masters, 2022 PGA Tour return

Tiger Woods reiterated Saturday that he fully intends to return to the PGA Tour, he just doesn’t know when. Woods is serving as tournament host for The Genesis Invitational, where earlier this week he said he wished he could say when he’ll return to competition. Asked by CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz during Saturday’s third round whether it was “fair” to say that he would play on the PGA Tour in 2022, Woods declined to commit to a timetable.
GOLF
Sacramento Bee

‘You will see me on the PGA Tour’: Tiger Woods discusses recovery progress in the booth at Genesis Invitational

This time last year, Tiger Woods joined Jim Nantz during television coverage of the Genesis Invitational. It didn’t take long for social media to pick up on Woods’ condition. Many speculated he wasn’t doing well, as he was coming off the heels of yet another surgery. Then, as everyone knows, a few days later Woods was involved in a single-car crash that resulted in significant damage to his legs.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pros call Phil Mickelson "TOXIC" and think he will be SUSPENDED

A number of PGA Tour players are expected to call for Phil Mickelson to be suspended from the PGA Tour at next week's players' meeting ahead of the Honda Classic at PGA National, according to Derek Lawrenson for The Mail on Sunday. One PGA Tour pro has gone as far...
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Addressed His PGA Tour Future On Saturday: Fans React

On Saturday, Tiger Woods joined CBS for an in-person interview during the network’s coverage of the Genesis Open. Jim Nantz almost immediately asked the 46-year-old about his timeline to return. Unfortunately, Woods wasn’t able to provide an exact answer. “I’m gonna have to put the time and the...
GOLF
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dustin Johnson is ‘fully committed to the PGA Tour’ despite Saudi Arabia-backed Super Golf League rumors

Dustin Johnson isn’t leaving the PGA Tour. The world No. 6 and two-time major champion released a statement Sunday through the PGA Tour stating he is fully committed to the PGA Tour. For nearly a year, Johnson, who counts 24 PGA Tour titles on his resume, has been rumored to be one of the top players who would join a potential Saudi Arabia-back Super Golf League that would pay enormous amounts of guaranteed money, siphon off some of the game’s biggest names and be a direct rival with the PGA Tour.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour legend praises Woods, Rahm and McIlroy for rejecting Saudi Golf League

PGA Tour legend Fred Couples has expressed deep pride that Tiger Woods and a number of other golf stars have rejected the Saudi golf league. Couples, a winner of 15 PGA Tour events, tweeted his appreciation for Woods, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa defending the PGA Tour.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Viktor Hovland reveals the only reason he would ditch PGA Tour for SGL

Viktor Hovland says if he "had his wish" he would continue playing the PGA Tour but added he would have "no choice" if all of the elite players jumped ship. Speaking after his second round at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational, the Norwegian explained he just wants to compete against the best.
GOLF
The Independent

Richard Kilty says he will never forgive CJ Ujah after losing Olympic medal

Richard Kilty does not believe he will ever forgive “reckless” CJ Ujah for the failed drugs test which will see him lose his Olympic silver medal.It was announced on Friday that Great Britain were being stripped of the 4x100m relay silver won at last summer’s Tokyo Games after Ujah was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.Ujah, who tested positive for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, said in a statement he had “unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement” and apologised to his “team-mates, their families and support teams”.Kilty revealed Ujah had spoken...
SPORTS
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods gives CRUCIAL ADVICE to runaway PGA Tour leader at Riviera

Tiger Woods gave some important and fascinating advice to Joaquin Niemann after the Chilean took a three-shot lead into the final round of the Genesis Invitational. Woods spent time with Jim Nantz and Sir Nick Faldo in the commentary booth at Riviera Country Club and he explained how to control a lead in the final round on the PGA Tour.
GOLF
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Lia Thomas’ Championship Performance

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas had a pretty dominant performance at the Ivy League Championships this week. Thomas, who swims for the Penn women’s team, previously swam for the men’s team. She’s become a dominant force in the pool this year. The Penn swimmer broke multiple pool records...
SOCIETY
Tennis World Usa

Puerto Rico is set to host a PGA TOUR event

When the PGA TOUR arrives for the 14th playing of the Puerto Rico Open in less than two weeks, not only will many of the best players in the world be competing on the Championship Course at Grand Reserve Golf Club, but they’ll be kicking off the first of several elite championships that are combining to make Island golf history.
GOLF

