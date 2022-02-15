ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Alba says the 'hardest' part of parenting her three children is letting them 'make mistakes'

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
 5 days ago

Jessica Alba spoke about her struggles as a parent during an episode of the Raising Good Humans podcast that was released earlier this month.

During her appearance on the show, the 40-year-old performer discussed several aspects of raising children and offered a bit of insight into what she felt was the most difficult part of being a mother.

The actress shares daughters Honor and Haven, aged 13 and 10, as well as son Hayes, aged four, with her husband of over a decade, Cash Warren.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LE2ey_0eGgGPxK00
Being honest: Jessica Alba spoke about her struggles as a parent during an episode of the Raising Good Humans podcast that was released earlier this month

During the sit-down, Alba noted that she felt that letting her children make wrong decisions and measuring how much they should deal with them on their own was what she felt was the most difficult aspect of parenthood.

'The hardest part about being a parent is allowing your kids to make a mistake and knowing when it is going to be too hard or too much,' she said.

The Machete actress noted that her children would learn from their experiences and become better people in the future.

'But I also like it, they're not mistakes, they're lessons, and they're meant to go through the challenges and it's meant to bring them out the other side,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKdGf_0eGgGPxK00
Going their own way:

Alba described finding the balance between controlling her children and letting them learn on their own as 'one thing that I definitely struggle with.'

The performer then spoke about her husband and pointed out that, although he had 'a different experience' from her in terms of growing up, they still agree about many parenting topics.

'We have a lot of the same values when it comes to families and raising kids,' she stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406iXU_0eGgGPxK00
Key differences:

Alba did point out, however, that although her husband was more lax as a parent and generally concerned about their children's personal and academic well-being, she preferred to take a more hands-on role in their kids' upbringing.

The Sin City actress also discussed the differences between her children's experiences and pointed out that each of her three kids had specific issues that needed to be addressed by their parents.

She specifically noted that Honor's 'emotional needs, her intellectual needs' differed greatly from Haven's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQSyo_0eGgGPxK00
Hands-on:

Alba stated that her eldest daughter was starting to move away from her childhood issues and beginning to encounter those of a young adult.

'You have sort of like the 10-year-old fifth-grader stuff, which is the beginning of the hormone shifts and the awakening of this next stage of self, and Honor's like right in the thick of it,' she stated.

The performer also expressed that Hayes had moved past his baby days and had become a much more active young boy.

'They are just at very different stages. And then the baby, he's not a baby, he's 4. He's very cute and he just wants to play,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rmplL_0eGgGPxK00
Growing up:

