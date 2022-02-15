ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson shares his condolences to his Fast & Furious co-star Tyrese Gibson following the death of his mother

By Sarah Sotoodeh, Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shared his condolences to his Fast & Furious co-star Tyrese Gibson after his mom passed away.

Tyrese announced his mom Priscilla Murray died following a battle with COVID-19 and Pneumonia with an emotional video to his Instagram on Monday.

Dwayne, 49, took to the comments and wrote: 'So so sorry about this brother. She was so proud of all you are have become. Deepest condolences & love sent your way to you and your family.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIGG8_0eGgFu9w00
Thoughtful: Dwayne Johnson shared his condolences to his Fast & Furious co-star Tyrese on Monday after his mom passed away on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zeoIC_0eGgFu9w00
From the heart: Dwayne took to the comments and wrote: 'So so sorry about this brother. She was so proud of all you are have become. Deepest condolences & love sent your way to you and your family'

His thoughtful gesture comes just over a year after Tyrese and Dwayne buried the hatchet in their public feud.

The stars ended their feud in December 2020, Tyrese revealed during an appearance on Stir Crazy With Josh Horowitz, according to Us Weekly.

'Me and The Rock peaced up. by the way. We talked for, like, four hours about three weeks ago. It was great.'

Tyrese began his role in the franchise in 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious and Dwayne began in the 2011 Fast Five film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lilbv_0eGgFu9w00
Devastating loss: Tyrese announced his mom Priscilla Murray died following a battle with COVID-19 and Pneumonia with an emotional video to his Instagram on Monday

Things turned sour in 2017 after he blamed Dwayne for delaying the release of the ninth installment of the franchise due to his spinoff film Hobbs & Shaw.

'I just got a problem with Dwayne. It appears that he's being selfish, it appears that he's so focused on furthering his own self-interests,' he said to TMZ in 2017.

Tyrese also threatened to quit the franchise if Dwayne appeared in the ninth film during an Instagram rant.

Soon after that Tyrese claimed he was 'never mad' at him.

Dwayne spoke out about it in 2018 during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: 'We haven't talked at all. That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I've been friends with Tyrese for a very long time. And, you know, I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it, and it was really one-sided and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media.'

He added that he felt like there was 'no need to have a conversation' with Tyrese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOH1b_0eGgFu9w00
Yikes: Things turned sour in 2017 after he blamed Dwayne for delaying the release of the ninth installment of the franchise due to his spinoff film Hobbs & Shaw; pictured with co-stars Vin Diesel and Nathalie Emmanuel

In June 2021, Tyrese revealed that he and Dwayne 'reconnect in a real way,' during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, per Us Weekly.

'We've been on the phone every other day. We reconnect in a real way. I think we're both better men on the other side of all that stuff that went down. To be honest, I didn't know how the phone call would happen. Bit it did happen and we're about 20 phone calls in. We're in a competition right now on who can leave the longest voice note.'

On Monday, Tyrese, 43, shared a video of him holding his mom's hand at the hospital as he cried.

In between tears, he said in the video: 'Rest in Peace mom. You fought. Oh my God I'm so sorry this happened. Jesus. I'm going to hold your hand for the rest of my life . Everywhere I go, I'm going to hold your hand. It's the way you held my hand as a kid. Every journey this life takes me to from here on. You're going to hold my hand ok?'

His mom died following a week of being hospitalized from both COVID-19 and pneumonia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWL6K_0eGgFu9w00
Peace: In June 2021, Tyrese revealed that he and Dwayne 'reconnect in a real way,' during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, per Us Weekly; seen with director Justin Lin and co-stars Vin, Elsa Pataky, Paul Walker and Gal Gadot in 2011

Tyrese added a touching note to the video, thanking everyone for their prayers for his mother.

'On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying to my mother. This is the saddest moment of my life... My sweet Valentine just passed away... May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heaves and embrace her... We as a family are broken and just can't believe this.'

Adding: 'May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens... From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go... Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother...'

Tyrese has been sending numerous updates about his mother since she was first hospitalized on February 5, revealing in an Instagram post that she was in a coma battling both COVID and pneumonia.

Patricia is survived by Tyrese and his three older brothers, who she raised by herself in Watts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fd7dG_0eGgFu9w00
Rest in peace: Patricia is survived by Tyrese and his three older brothers, who she raised by herself in Watts; pictured with his mom in 2003

