Antonio Conte labelled his Tottenham squad as "one of the best group of players" he's worked with following their stunning 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Saturday night. Much of the build-up to the fixture was dominated by a mistranslated interview Conte gave to Sky Italia, though he later clarified the comments and said he was "disturbed" by those he claimed were attempting to "create a problem with me".

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO