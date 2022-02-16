ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

How Much Did The Government’s Free COVID Tests Cost The Taxpayers?

By Chris Tye
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pgQMf_0eGgD6Tn00

CHICAGO (CBS) — It was hailed as quick government action to stop the spiking number of COVID-19 cases around the holidays.

Each American family could get four COVID tests delivered to their door for free. While the rollout was smooth and cases have fallen, how much you really paid for those tests remains a mystery.

CBS 2’s Chris Tye has more on the $2 billion question.

The U.S. taxpayer paid for the tests. The USPS delivered the tests. A Chicago based company was awarded one of the contracts to manufacture the tests. They likely made hundreds of millions on a deal that remains shrouded in secrecy.

“The federal govt will purchase one-half billion additional at home rapid tests with delivery starting in January,” said President Joe Biden.

Three weeks late, companies were making them, three weeks after that they were arriving into millions of American mailboxes. It was four per household. But how much did you pay for each test?

A news release from the U.S. Department of Defense shows three companies split the nearly $2 billion the feds shelled out for the tests.

iHealthLabs of California, Roche Diagnostics from Indiana and Abbott Rapid DX North America, whose production is in Florida and whose parent company is based in the northern suburbs.

Abbott wouldn’t say how much they were paid per test. CBS 2 got a similar stonewall from the Department of Defense and the U.S. Army. Last month, a Department of Defense spokesperson told Kaiser Health News this was fast tracked with…

“…approval from the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, & Technology to contract without providing for full and open competition…due to the urgent and compelling need…”

A federal database showed which contracts awarded to companies and while transactions with Abbott Rapid from 2020 show up on a search of the site, there’s no sign of the contracts for those at home tests, likely values at several hundred million dollars. All this despite the Department of Justice’s policy dating back to the 1980s which said:

“The prices in government contracts should not be secret. Government contracts are public contracts and taxpayers have a right to know, with very few exceptions, what the government has agreed to buy and at what prices.”

This is only part of the half billion tests President Biden promised. The cost per test is something consumer watchdog groups said demonstrate whose getting the best deal: the taxpayer or the companies making the tests.

Comments / 8

Frank58
4d ago

what a waste of money. first of all ...nobody excepts them. non of the theatres, united center none of the music venues...so what good. there results are so off. waste of tax dollars

Reply
3
deeja amakai
3d ago

A lot of money into the pockets of politicians that have $$$ invested into it. So it’s like allotting funds to corporations they invested in in order to launder money from the tax payers. how do we not see this?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals his worst-case scenario for 2022 and it involves a new variant

The year 2022 has barely begun and Dr. Anthony Fauci already has a worst-case scenario prediction. The news: Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, recently told Yahoo Finance! that the worst-case scenario for 2022 would be a COVID-19 variant that can evade vaccines and natural immunity. “The...
HEALTH
BGR.com

No fourth stimulus check, but you might qualify to get $1,000 every month

Stimulus checks may have dried up at the federal level, but ambitious basic income projects underway now in at least 17 states aim to, if nothing else, at least fill the gap for people most in need. People like low-income mothers in such New York City neighborhoods as Washington Heights and Harlem, where they’ve started getting money through the city’s first basic income program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Health
City
Justice, IL
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
NBC Chicago

1,000 Vacant and Abandoned Homes Transformed by Cook County

The Cook County Land Bank Authority is celebrating its 1,000th home transformed, a project completed on Chicago's West Side by a local developer. "We came from the projects; we didn’t live in something like this. To come from what I come from, to be able to do things like this is kind of unheard of in some of these communities," said Henry Shelton, a local developer.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Billionaire donates $20M to Irvin bid for Illinois governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Billionaire Ken Griffin made his support for a Republican governor official on Monday, contributing $20 million to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin in his quest to replace Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Griffin had previously expressed admiration for Irvin’s background as a military veteran, litigator and Aurora’s first Black mayor. As for supporting a particular […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Contracts#Covid#American#Cbs 2#Roche Diagnostics#The Department Of Defense#The U S Army#Kaiser Health News
WMBB

Governor Ron DeSantis speaks on Florida Power and Light rate hike

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many Panhandle residents have voiced their concerns about struggles to pay their power bill thanks to a massive rate hike from Florida Power and Light. FPL has said that the rate hike was necessary and an unusual situation caused by “cold weather, new rates and tiering structure, and increased cost […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
Urban Milwaukee

Oshkosh UAW Worker To Ron Johnson: “You Haven’t Been Well Informed”

During a Wednesday evening telephone “town hall” event, a United Auto Workers Local 578 member from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, called out Ron Johnson for being “in favor of moving the [Oshkosh Corp.] postal [vehicle manufacturing] contract to South Carolina” when “we’re short on jobs in the Fox Valley.”
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
61K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy