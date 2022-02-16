AppLovin stock tumbles on disappointing revenue outlook

Moderna and BioNTech have already broken down, Pfizer is likely next. I did very well buying Puts on Moderna (MRNA) and BioNTech (BNTX) when they broke down on the charts. Like I said before, forget about the vaccine controversy, simply think of mRNA as a new experimental technology. The market on Moderna and BioNTech that is heavily weighted financially to mRNA has already given us a clear indication that something is wrong. Both have plunged about 65% to 70% from their peaks, much further than the market correction of late. Pfizer is more diversified, but now looks to break down on the chart as well. Here are the two charts on Moderna and BioNTech indicating the support line and 2 purple arrows indicating where I bought Puts and sold about a week later for around 60% profits.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO