Channing Tatum gets cryptic 'L333' ink on the back of his left knee: 'Basically a prison tattoo'

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Independent Spirit Award winner Channing Tatum unveiled his cryptic new ink - 'L333' - on Wednesday, which he called 'basically a prison tattoo.'

The Alabama-born 41-year-old - who boasts 45.6M social media followers - got matching tatts with his fitness trainer buddy Trey Allen, who got 'N853' above his left knee.

Channing also Instastoried a picture of his Dutch Shepard called Rook, whom he adopted in 2020, captioned: 'My killer cutie.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DzOeZ_0eGgAamr00
'Basically a prison tattoo': Independent Spirit Award winner Channing Tatum unveiled his cryptic new ink - 'L333' - on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aXQIK_0eGgAamr00

Tatum adopted Rook two years after the loss of his Pit Bull/Catahoula mix Lulu, who loosely inspired his new movie Dog.

The divorced father-of-one co-produced, co-directed (with Reid Carolin), and starred as Army Ranger Briggs in the thrice-delayed PCH road drama finally hitting US/UK theaters this Friday.

'Lulu was my little shadow. She was everything. She was my best friend,' Channing told People on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112MZL_0eGgAamr00
Is that what a 5 looks like to you Trey?' The Alabama-born 41-year-old (R) got matching tatts with his fitness trainer buddy Trey Allen (L), who got 'N853' above his left knee

'She got cancer and she gave up a good fight. I kept her in the fight for way too long. I do regret that. Towards the end, I took her on a little road trip to Big Sur and we camped and watched the sun come up. It was everything that you probably imagined it to be. She almost passed away the next day. You never want to lose them.

'I was losing my best friend at a time that I really didn't want to be losing anything. Someone said to me, "They're not supposed to be here forever." And that really helped me with my sadness. I was just like, "Right, right. They're not." She was here for the exact amount of time that she was supposed to be here and she did a great job.'

Dog also features Q'orianka Kilcher, Jane Adams, and three different Belgian Malinois.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06y7C2_0eGgAamr00
'My killer cutie': Channing also Instastoried a picture of his Dutch Shepard called Rook, whom he adopted in 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E2wFc_0eGgAamr00
'She was my best friend': Tatum adopted Rook two years after the loss of his Pit Bull/Catahoula mix Lulu (pictured), who loosely inspired his new movie Dog

As for making his directorial debut with Dog, Tatum admitted he hated the process of having to shoot and edit shots of himself.

'Developing the story was really natural. There were certain aspects, talking about the characters, talking about the actual acting inside of the scene was really easy for Reid and I,' the Finding Magic Mike producer explained to the mag.

'Plus we didn't have a ton of other actors, it was just me and the dog mainly. What was not intuitive was editing. I did not enjoy it. I don't think it was good for my mental health to watch myself onscreen and pick apart what we should use and what we shouldn't use.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bdOx_0eGgAamr00
Hitting US/UK theaters this Friday! The divorced father-of-one co-produced, co-directed (with Reid Carolin), and starred as Army Ranger Briggs in the thrice-delayed PCH road drama
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PH9IV_0eGgAamr00
Channing told People on Wednesday: 'Lulu was my little shadow. She was everything. She got cancer and she gave up a good fight. I kept her in the fight for way too long. I do regret that'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqFTP_0eGgAamr00
As for making his directorial debut with Dog, Tatum admitted he hated the process of having to shoot and edit shots of himself: 'I don't think it was good for my mental health to watch myself onscreen and pick apart what we should use and what we shouldn't use'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

