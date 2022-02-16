Riley County reports 74th COVID-related death

Another Riley County resident has died after testing positive for COVID.

Health officials said Wednesday that a 59-year-old, unvaccinated woman died Jan. 11 after testing positive Jan. 5. This is the 74th COVID-related death in the county.

Riley County has identified 230 new COVID since the last report on Feb. 9. This is a decrease from the previous week when the county reported 469 new cases.

Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Department director, said in a news release that officials are happy to see the decline in positive cases.

“We do not anticipate any case spikes in the coming weeks, but we can’t predict any further into the future than that,” Gibbs said. “We’re still encouraging people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families against severe disease.”

The county reported 249 active cases, a decrease of 145 active cases since last week. The two-week rate of positive COVID tests fell from 22.34% to 16.64%.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan on Wednesday was caring for eight positive patients with no patients in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Gibbs said demand for testing has gone down.

“The health department is receiving as few as 10 testing requests per day now, and we’re grateful that the shift is allowing us to dedicate more resources back to regular healthcare services such as maternal and early childhood health, family planning, and immunizations,” she said. “We’re hopefully heading toward a better situation.”

Since the pandemic started in March 2020, the county has reported a total of 13,212 cases.

The health department announced Wednesday that it would start issuing COVID updates every other week. The next update will be published March 2.