Detective says woman’s abuse story consistent with video evidence

A police detective took the stand Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of beating his ex-girlfriend and holding her captive in a Manhattan hotel room.

The jury was in deliberation Wednesday afternoon following the second day of testimony in the trial for Isain Lopez, 24, of Joliet, Illinois. Lopez is accused of two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of criminal threat, aggravated rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated domestic battery and robbery.

The woman said Lopez drove from Illinois to Manhattan to see her, then took to her a hotel room, where he beat her and tried to rape her. She said he also threatened her family and stole her car.

Neither Lopez nor his lawyer were present. The woman was identified in court, but The Mercury does not name victims of sexual assault.

Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson and Deputy County Attorney Trinity Muth called Riley County Police detective Chris Combs to the stand. Combs had conducted the initial interview with the woman on Aug. 25 and collected footage from the hotel and Shop Quik, where Lopez stole the woman’s car. He said most details of what she said about the day matched what he saw in the footage.

He discussed the things the woman told him about the night and went through the video footage from the hotel and Shop Quik. Combs testified that the woman would not identify Lopez during their initial conversation because she was afraid of Lopez. Combs also testified that she told him she had been in a relationship with Lopez for two years.

The woman told Combs she went to Manhattan to see Lopez but was reluctant to see him. After meeting at the Four Points by Sheraton, they went to dinner at Panda Express and returned to the hotel, where Lopez took her phone, keys and debit card. After an argument to get her belongings back, the woman left to sit on a bench outside the hotel; Lopez followed. She told the detective that Lopez said she could have her things back if she came to the room, and he made threats about her family. After going up, she said he punched her and stomped on her repeatedly. Combs said the woman said she would go to an ATM and get him money.

The detective said the woman went down the stairs to the parking lot and walked to a vehicle she thought was occupied to try to get help. She reported to him that Lopez caught her and told her that she would get him arrested. She told Combs that he covered her mouth so she wouldn’t scream, put his hand on the small of her back, and went up to the room where he continued to hit her.

She told detectives Lopez poured hot water from a coffee pot on her, strangled her, then took her back to Fort Riley — only to drive her right back to the hotel. The woman also told the detective about Lopez seeing her at the Shop Quik later that day and confronting her, snatching her car keys and stealing her car after she went inside the store.

Combs then went through the video footage. He said although some of the times didn’t match exactly, the video showed Lopez and the woman arriving at the hotel on Aug. 20 as she had described, then leaving for Panda Express. They arrived back at the hotel about 40 minutes later and stayed in and around the cars for about an hour and a half. Later, they both walked into the building. Combs also pointed out in the footage where the woman came out of the hotel and tried to get help and when the two walked back into the building.

Gas station footage from the next day showed Lopez taking the woman’s keys, getting in her car and driving away.

Laura Cain also testified Wednesday. Cain was the general manager at the Four Points by Sheraton at the time of the incident. Cain testified that she gave Riley County Police video footage from the night. Cain said cameras are not in the hotel’s hallways because of guest privacy. After obtaining a search warrant, Cain also testified that she gave police the guest records that confirmed Lopez had stayed at the hotel the night of the incident.

On Aug 24, 2021, the woman went to Abigail Moore, chiropractor at Nichols Chiropractic, for medical evaluations. Moore testified that the woman came to see her with complaints of pain while doing daily tasks at her job. Moore said the woman had sustained injuries in her neck, spine and jaw.

Moore said the seriousness of her injuries are those of trauma injuries and could be lifelong. Moore said she had not seen improvement in follow-up appointments. Moore said she had seen the woman as recently as Feb. 4 and still had not seen an improvement in her injuries.

Muth’s closing argument asked the jury to find the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Muth said, “The woman went through something that no woman or human should have to go through. She was beaten, threatened, and held against her will.”

The jury was still deliberating at press time.