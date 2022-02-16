ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US retail sales rose 3.8% mom in Jan, ex-auto sales up 3.3% mom

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUS retail sales rose 3.8% mom to USD 649.8B in January above expectation of 1.8%...

www.actionforex.com

ksl.com

January retail sales surge 3.8% as consumers defy inflation

NEW YORK — Fueled by pay gains, solid hiring and enhanced savings, Americans sharply ramped up their spending at retail stores last month in a sign that many consumers remain unfazed by rising inflation. Retail sales jumped 3.8% from December to January, the Commerce Department said Wednesday, a much...
VERNON HILLS, IL
BBC

Retail sales rebound in January as Omicron eases

UK retail sales rebounded by 1.9% in January as shoppers returned to the High Street after the Omicron disruption in December. Department stores, garden centres and other non-food shops saw strong growth with a 3.4% rise, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. However, food sales fell below their pre-pandemic...
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

Retail sales surge 3.8% in Jan. as threat of omicron eases

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans picked up the spending pace in January as the threat of omicron faded and there was some easing of supply shortages. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 3.8% last month compared to the prior month when the number dropped a revised 2.5%. Sales at general merchandise stores rose 3.6% while department stores saw business up 9.2%. Online sales surged 14.5% The retail report released Wednesday covers only about a third of overall consumer spending and doesn’t include services such as haircuts, hotel stays and plane tickets.
RETAIL
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

US retailers begin 2022 with a big jump in sales

US retailers more than regained ground lost in an unexpected December slump, with a surprise boom in January sales, according to government data released Wednesday. Retail sales rose 3.8 percent last month, the Commerce Department said, double what was expected and a dramatic reversal of the 2.5 percent decline in December, which was worse than originally reported.
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
actionforex.com

US Retail Sales Solid for January

There is an adage on Wall Street: “Never underestimate the American consumer”., which appears appropriate for January’s retail sales data. Headline US Retail Sales for January were up 3.8% MoM vs an estimate of only 2% MoM. This was the biggest jump since March 2021. In addition, December’s print was revised lower from -1.9% MoM to -2.5% MoM. Also, January’s Retail Sales ex-Autos was 3.3% MoM vs 0.8% MoM expected and -2.8% MoM in December. Many analysts had estimated that a higher expected headline number would be due to the increasing auto sales (and increasing costs to auto sales), however that doesn’t seem to be the case. Retail sales ex-Gas and Autos were even stronger at 3.8% MoM vs 0.4% MoM expected! These numbers would suggest that people were spending in January, despite higher prices due to inflation!
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold price stuck in neutral as U.S. retail sales rise 3.8% in January

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding support above $1,850 an ounce and trading in neutral territory as U.S. consumers spent more than expected at the start of the new year. U.S. retail sales jumped 3.8% last month, up sharply from December's 1.9% increase according to the latest data...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Retail sales rise faster than expected in January despite surging inflation

U.S. consumers accelerated their retail spending in January as COVID-19 cases eased nationwide, even as they confronted the hottest inflation in four decades. Retail sales, a measure of how much consumers spent on a basket of goods ranging from cars to food and gasoline, rose 3.8% from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Refinitv expected sales to rise 2%. It marked a sharp rebound from December, when sales unexpectedly dropped 2.5%.
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Forget stagflation. Retail sales point to a “boomflation” economy.

The latest data on retail sales for January, out Wednesday, shows that people are spending a lot on a wide range of things. The increase was 3.8% month over month, the biggest gain since March. But the number is not adjusted for inflation, so does it mean we are buying more, or just paying more?
BUSINESS
Financial World

US retail sales race to record as economy shows dubious resilience ahead of rate hike

In what could be viewed as a courtesy to a number of pandemic-driven stimulus before and after the November 2020 US Presidential election with US households wealth hovering to a record in expense a caustic budget deficit what would more likely to require another debt-ceiling for the US Treasury from the Federal Reserve in a near term, US retail sales jumped by the most in more than ten months in January, as purchase of motor vehicles alongside other goods led the tallies.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US PPI rose 1% mom, 9.7% yoy in Jan

US PPI for final demand rose 1.0% mom in January, above expectation of 0.6% mom. PPI for final demand services rose 0.7% mom. PPI for final demand goods rose 1.3% mom. For the 12-month period, PPI was unchanged at 9.7% yoy, above expectation of 9.2% yoy. Excluding foods, energy and...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Eurozone retail sales dropped -3.0% mom in Dec, EU down -2.8% mom

Eurozone retail sales dropped -3.0% mom in December, much worse than expectation of -0.5%. Retail trade decreased by -5.2% for non-food products and by -0.3% for food, drinks and tobacco, while it increased by 0.1% for automotive fuels. EU retail sales dropped -2.8% mom. Among Member States for which data...
RETAIL
just-auto.com

Ford claims US retail sales record

Pre-placed customer orders accounted for 37% of retail sales. Ford sales in the US in January were flat at 143,531 units though retail sales rose 0.8%. “Ford hit an all-time record for both new retail vehicle orders and for filling retail orders in January. [We] took in over 90,000 new vehicle orders in January – up 71,000 from a year ago and up 20,000 from December. Vehicles are moving off dealer lots at a record pace, as 37% of [our] retail sales in January came from previously placed customer orders,” the automaker said in a statement.
RETAIL

