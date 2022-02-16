US retail sales rose 3.8% mom in Jan, ex-auto sales up 3.3% mom

Pre-placed customer orders accounted for 37% of retail sales. Ford sales in the US in January were flat at 143,531 units though retail sales rose 0.8%. “Ford hit an all-time record for both new retail vehicle orders and for filling retail orders in January. [We] took in over 90,000 new vehicle orders in January – up 71,000 from a year ago and up 20,000 from December. Vehicles are moving off dealer lots at a record pace, as 37% of [our] retail sales in January came from previously placed customer orders,” the automaker said in a statement.
Comments / 0