Traffic Accidents

British TikTok Star Mahek Bukhari and Her Mother Charged With Murder

By Joe Price
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article22-year-old TikTok star Mahek Bukhari and her 45-year-old mother have been arrested on murder charges after they allegedly chased down and ran two men off the road, resulting in a fatal crash. Per a report from the BBC, Bukhari, her mother Ansreen Bukhari, and 21-year-old Natasha Akhtar were arrested...

jellybelly
4d ago

The Chinese are laughing their a**es off at how easily their propaganda tool. tik tok is destroying our culture. The Chinese communist party would NEVER allow their people to partake in a dumpster fire like tik tok. It's working, they winking tbe war without traditional weapons.

Bobby Pearce
4d ago

ok, happened in Britain. ok. none. none of the people were English. they were all middle eastern hmmmmm

DesmondH
4d ago

TikTok star? what a joke🤣 now you can make cringe dancing videos in jail

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#British#Tiktok#The Daily Mail
