Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 332 new cases, 274 new recoveries

By Star-Tribune staff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmhJG_0eGg4fnv00

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 332 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 282 and the number of probable cases rising by 50, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 274 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 730 (1,300 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 82 (down from 91 on Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,689 (22 announced this week, 64 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 649,698

First vaccine doses given: 266,737

Second vaccine doses given: 237,292

Booster doses given: 108,062

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,680

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,954

Janssen doses given: 22,493

Janssen boosters given: 1,480

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 397.6 per day. That number is down 376.2 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,300. That number is down 3,492 from a month ago.

