Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 332 new cases, 274 new recoveries
The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 332 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 282 and the number of probable cases rising by 50, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 274 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 730 (1,300 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 82 (down from 91 on Tuesday)
Deaths: 1,689 (22 announced this week, 64 announced this month)
Vaccine data as of Tuesday:
Total doses administered: 649,698
First vaccine doses given: 266,737
Second vaccine doses given: 237,292
Booster doses given: 108,062
First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,680
Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,954
Janssen doses given: 22,493
Janssen boosters given: 1,480
Trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 397.6 per day. That number is down 376.2 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 1,300. That number is down 3,492 from a month ago.
