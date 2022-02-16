Medicaid expansion support still lags in Wyoming House

A Medicaid expansion bill has yet to be put to a vote in the Wyoming Legislature this session, but multiple sources who have been gauging lawmakers' feelings behind the scenes said there is not yet enough support to pass an introductory vote.

There are currently only 32 to 36 votes in the Wyoming House in favor of introducing the Medicaid expansion bill, two lawmakers and three advocates said. To be introduced, the bill needs a two-thirds majority, or 40 votes, because it's a budget session.

"32-36 seems to be the range," said Richard Garrett, a lobbyist from the American Heart Association, which favors expansion.

As it stands, Medicaid covers pregnant women and low-income kids in Wyoming. Expanding the program would open it up to roughly 18,000 to 25,000 low-income Wyomingites, multiple parties have estimated.

Advocates for the program say it would help the working poor and the state’s hospitals, which provide care to those who cannot pay for it. Some of those costs are passed along to those with insurance, meaning employers and people with coverage also feel the effect.

Opponents of expanding Medicaid question its cost and sustainability. They worry, among other things, that the federal government will eventually not be able to live up to its commitments for the program,

Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper, also estimated there are 32-36 votes to advance the bill. Healthy Wyoming Deputy Director Jan Cartwright, who has been wrangling lawmakers, agreed with that figure. Nate Martin, executive director of Better Wyoming, a left-leaning organization that's working towards expanding Medicaid, estimated the number is closer to 36.

"There are a majority of votes in the House to get it in the budget, but likely not enough to get to the two-thirds threshold needed for a legislative bill," Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said in a message.

That said, if Speaker of the House Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, believes there aren't at least 40 votes, he may not even introduce House Bill 20. As speaker, he has many avenues to decide whether a bill is heard or dies.

“I honestly don’t know if I will or not,” Barlow said Tuesday, when asked if he will bring the bill eventually. Barlow did not immediately respond to request for comment Wednesday.

"If the 40 votes are not there for referring HB20 to a committee, it’s seems unlikely to me that the House leadership will put it to a vote," Garrett said.

Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, one of the driving forces behind the bill, said he's not sure what the fate of the bill will be if the votes aren't tallied at 40. That said, bills have until Friday to be introduced in the House, which gives proponents time to wrangle votes.

While the introductory vote is the major hurdle because of its super-majority requirement, the bill would still need to survive three rounds of voting in both the House and the Senate to make it onto the governor's desk.

Last time a Medicaid expansion bill traveled through the Legislature, it passed the House and failed in the Senate.

Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, is a Medicaid expansion proponent. He thinks there are enough votes in the Senate based on conversations he's had.

"I believe this has got a chance I truly, truly, truly do," he said.

Many others remain skeptical, however.

Recent polling that did not exist in past years has shown that the majority of Wyomingites support expanding the program.

"It’s too bad that with 66% of WY voters favoring Medicaid expansion, and what looks to be a majority of House members also in favor, that just a few legislators are able to block its consideration and likely approval," Garrett said.

There's said to be a plan B if the traditional route fails.

If the Legislature fails to pass House Bill 20, some lawmakers who support the bill plan to bring a budget amendment that would attempt to expand the program beyond the typical two-year budget term. That would require only a majority vote since it pertains to the budget.