ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto and estranged wife Bessy spark reconciliation rumors as they attend a concert with daughter, six, on Valentine's Day

By Ashley Hume, Tracy Wright For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Joe Gatto and his estranged wife Bessy sparked rumors of a potential reconciliation as they attended an Imagine Dragons concert with their six-year-old daughter Milana on Valentine's Day.

The former Impractical Jokers star, 45, beamed as he posed for a cozy snap with Bessy and Milana at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York.

'What an amazing night,' Joe wrote in the caption of the post that he shared with his 1.9million Instagram followers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4Fvr_0eGg1YgL00
Back together?: Joe Gatto and his estranged wife Bessy sparked rumors of a potential reconciliation as they attended an Imagine Dragons concert with their six-year-old daughter Milana on Valentine's Day

He continued, 'Thanks to the Imagine Dragons for giving our daughter her first concert experience.

'She was absolutely over the moon. As were her mom and dad to be there to see her jump and sing along like the little super fan she is.

'Unfortunately there was no DRUM SOLOOOOO!!!! @imaginedragons.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmVYq_0eGg1YgL00
Fun: The comedian also added videos from the concert including one in which he was seen exuberantly picking up his daughter and giving her a hug as the band performed their hit It's Time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n5Uiz_0eGg1YgL00
Family: Joe and Bessy share Milana and son Remington 'Remo' Joseph, four

The comedian also added videos from the concert including one in which he was seen exuberantly picking up his daughter and giving her a hug as the band performed their hit It's Time.

Meanwhile, on Valentine's Day, Bessy shared a sweet video of Joe bringing Milana and their four-year-old son Remington 'Remo' Joseph on stage during one of his stand-up shows.

Remo appeared to be enjoying his moment in the spotlight and had to be pulled off the stage by his big sister.

'That one time Remo did not want to get off the stage,' Bessy wrote in the caption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MwrV9_0eGg1YgL00
Cute: Meanwhile, on Valentine's Day, Bessy shared a sweet video of Joe bringing Milana and their four-year-old son Remington 'Remo' Joseph on stage during one of his stand-up shows

Joe stunned fans last December when he took to social media to share a message announcing that he was leaving Impractical Jokers and also splitting from his wife of eight years amid 'some issues' in his personal life.

The remaining three stars of the joke show, Q, Murr and Sal shared a 'saddened' response to the announcement but vowed to keep the show going even without Gatto.

'Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids,' he wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gFIwm_0eGg1YgL00
'We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together,' she wrote. 'And of course we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about!'

'With love and respect, we have decided to separate,' she captioned a photo in her own break-up announcement. 'Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together.

'We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together. And of course we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about!'

Gatto had co-hosted the hidden camera hijinks series alongside Brian Quinn, James Murray and Sal Vulcano since 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K6irH_0eGg1YgL00
In the past: Joe and Bessy tied the knot in 2013; seen in 2021

In a joint statement shared on Murray's Instagram, the three hosts vowed to keep things going for the fans despite Gatto's absence.

'After all these years, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe,' the statement read.

'While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship with Impractical Jokers fans going, and keep working with members of our team that we consider family.'

Q, Murr and Sal added that as a trio they will get back to production sometime in January.

On February 14, Deadline reported that Impractical Jokers will air its first episode since Joe's departure on April 2.

Bad Trip star Eric André will join Q, Sal and Murr for a special that will be broadcast on TBS, TNT and truTV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WvEmO_0eGg1YgL00
Moving on: Gatto had co-hosted the hidden camera hijinks series alongside Brian Quinn, James Murray and Sal Vulcano since 2011. On February 14, Deadline reported that Impractical Jokers will air its first episode since Joe's departure on April 2

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Impractical Jokers': Joe Gatto Reveals Another Big Project After Exiting the Show

Former Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto began working on another big project on Wednesday, his latest since leaving the hit TruTV prank show. Gatto, 45, is now working on a screenplay, a project that reminded him of his teenage years. In late January, Gatto also announced plans to launch a podcast called Two Cool Moms with fellow comedian Steve Byrne.
CELEBRITIES
The Press

‘Impractical Jokers’ Sets Special Episode With Eric Andre After Joe Gatto’s Exit

The Impractical Jokers are setting their sights on a special episode return following the news that series regular Joe Gatto would exit the long-running truTV favorite. An all-new supersized episode of the prank show will play across TBS, TNT, and truTV on Saturday, April 2 fThis is a first-time event for the hilarious hidden camera series which usually runs solely on truTV.
TV SHOWS
Miami Herald

Big Fans! Joe Gatto’s Ex Bessy Brings Kids to His Comedy Show Amid Split

Still a fan! Joe Gatto‘s estranged wife, Bessy Gatto, cheered for the Impractical Jokers alum as he performed on his stand-up comedy tour. Bessy, 39, shared a sweet Instagram video on Monday, February 14, writing, “That one time Remo did not want to get off the stage.” In the footage, Joe, 45, held the pair’s children — daughter Milana, 6, and son Remington, 4 — by their hands and led them in front of the crowd. The little ones waved to the audience after their father kissed them each on the head.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Miami Herald

Impractical Jokers’ Joe Gatto and Bessy Gatto: The Way They Were

Joe Gatto shocked his Impractical Jokers‘ viewers when he announced that he was departing the comedy series amid his split from wife Bessy Gatto. Longtime fans of the truTV hit series got to see the couple make several appearances on Impractical Jokers since its debut in 2011. Joe, who formed the Tenderloins comedy troupe alongside James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano, also used social media to highlight his relationship with Bessy.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Sly Stallone Celebrates All of His Daughters on Valentine’s Day

Iconic movie star Sylvester Stallone appreciated the women of his life with a gorgeous shot of all three of his daughters and wife, Jennifer Flavin. “To all my Valentine girls…” Stallone posted on Instagram, along with the picture. The Rocky star is father to three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. He also has two sons, Sage, who passed away at 36, and Seargeoh. Stallone and Flavin married in 1997.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Quinn
Person
Sal Vulcano
Person
Joe Gatto
Person
James Murray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impractical Jokers#Solooooo
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

299K+
Followers
16K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy