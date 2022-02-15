Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto and estranged wife Bessy spark reconciliation rumors as they attend a concert with daughter, six, on Valentine's Day

Joe Gatto and his estranged wife Bessy sparked rumors of a potential reconciliation as they attended an Imagine Dragons concert with their six-year-old daughter Milana on Valentine's Day.

The former Impractical Jokers star, 45, beamed as he posed for a cozy snap with Bessy and Milana at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York.

'What an amazing night,' Joe wrote in the caption of the post that he shared with his 1.9million Instagram followers.

He continued, 'Thanks to the Imagine Dragons for giving our daughter her first concert experience.

'She was absolutely over the moon. As were her mom and dad to be there to see her jump and sing along like the little super fan she is.

'Unfortunately there was no DRUM SOLOOOOO!!!! @imaginedragons.'

The comedian also added videos from the concert including one in which he was seen exuberantly picking up his daughter and giving her a hug as the band performed their hit It's Time.

Meanwhile, on Valentine's Day, Bessy shared a sweet video of Joe bringing Milana and their four-year-old son Remington 'Remo' Joseph on stage during one of his stand-up shows.

Remo appeared to be enjoying his moment in the spotlight and had to be pulled off the stage by his big sister.

'That one time Remo did not want to get off the stage,' Bessy wrote in the caption.

Joe stunned fans last December when he took to social media to share a message announcing that he was leaving Impractical Jokers and also splitting from his wife of eight years amid 'some issues' in his personal life.

The remaining three stars of the joke show, Q, Murr and Sal shared a 'saddened' response to the announcement but vowed to keep the show going even without Gatto.

'Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids,' he wrote.

'We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together,' she wrote. 'And of course we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about!'

'With love and respect, we have decided to separate,' she captioned a photo in her own break-up announcement. 'Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together.

'We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together. And of course we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about!'

Gatto had co-hosted the hidden camera hijinks series alongside Brian Quinn, James Murray and Sal Vulcano since 2011.

In a joint statement shared on Murray's Instagram, the three hosts vowed to keep things going for the fans despite Gatto's absence.

'After all these years, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe,' the statement read.

'While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship with Impractical Jokers fans going, and keep working with members of our team that we consider family.'

Q, Murr and Sal added that as a trio they will get back to production sometime in January.

On February 14, Deadline reported that Impractical Jokers will air its first episode since Joe's departure on April 2.

Bad Trip star Eric André will join Q, Sal and Murr for a special that will be broadcast on TBS, TNT and truTV.