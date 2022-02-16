ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Companies Race To Introduce Lab-Grown Meat

 4 days ago

Upside Foods is on a mission to sell chicken grown from animal stem cells, first in the United States and...

Are You Ready to Eat Lab-Grown Meat?

Recently, my inbox contained a news release about cultured chicken. This is not chicken that spent its life going to the great art museums and listening to classical music. "Cultured" referred to the chicken being grown from a cell culture of chicken cells. The article outlined how the chicken was cultured: Living cells are removed from a chicken, and, after various procedures, the cells reproduce to become meat indistinguishable from that of a naturally-born chicken.
BERKELEY, CA
Lab-Grown Diamond Company Mining Carbon From Air Receives Sustainability’s Highest Mark

Aether Diamonds, a lab-grown stone company that claims to produce the world’s first diamonds from air, has received one of sustainability’s highest marks of approval. The direct-to-consumer company, which launched in 2020, announced it has received B Corp certification. Co-founder and chief executive officer Ryan Shearman said the distinction will help the company gain shoppers’ trust, as it’s “fantastic third-party validation, but it’s not just validation — it comes with a certain gravitas.”
ENVIRONMENT
Lab-grown diamond firm lands $20 million

AKHAN Semiconductor, a Chicago-area tech firm that makes lab-grown diamonds, just hauled in $20 million in new funding. AKHAN develops synthetic, lab-grown diamonds not for the jewelry industry, but for electronics. The firm creates diamond display glass for consumer electronics, the automotive industry and other sectors. The company says its diamond glass is six times stronger and 10 times harder than traditional glass.
CHICAGO, IL
The 15 Best Lab-Grown Diamond Necklaces to Enhance Your Bridal Look

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Selecting a diamond necklace for your wedding day is all about finding the right piece of sparkle that enhances your ensemble without drawing too much attention away from your outfit. Not to mention: A diamond necklace is an investment piece and would be nice to wear beyond the big day. If you’re on the hunt for some neck frosting, lab-grown diamond necklaces are a great place to start—as you get the same quality and brilliance of a natural diamond without the steep costs. And, with so many different online styles to choose from, you can easily find a piece that fits your personality and style.
APPAREL
Early ‘lab-grown’ Covid virus found in sample lends weight to Wuhan theory

An early version of Covid-19 that appears to have been grown in a laboratory has been discovered in samples from a Chinese biotechnology firm. The finding lends weight to claims that the virus may have started life as a lab experiment that accidentally leaked out. Bioinformatics experts from the University...
SCIENCE
Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
Mississippi Family Dollar Rat Infestation Recall

Mississippi Family Dollar Rat Infestation RecallSCDN Graphics Department. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the good folks of Mississippi that several categories of FDA-regulated products purchased from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present from Family Dollar stores in Mississippi, could be unsafe for consumers to use. The impacted products originated from the company’s distribution facility where an FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, that could cause many of the products to become contaminated.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Lab-Grown Diamonds vs. Cubic Zirconia: What’s the Difference?

So, you adore the sparkle, luster, and overall look of diamond jewelry, but don’t want to pony up the cold, hard cash required—sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars—to fully bling out. Enter: cubic zirconia. This affordable stone was a staple of Millennial youth (remember those earring carousels...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Why diamonds grown in a lab are growing in popularity

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Buying a diamond ring for your lover is an age-old symbol of lifelong commitment. The sparkly diamond that’s long been a symbol of “forever” usually comes with a hefty price tag. But there’s a new trend among engaged couples set to say “I...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Robot fish are powered by lab-grown human heart cells

A robot fish that swims by mimicking the contractions of the human heart has put scientists one step closer to growing full-size hearts in the lab. The bizarre-sounding experiment has a very practical upshot: saving kids born with a deadly heart defect. “Our ultimate goal is to build an artificial...
ENGINEERING
McDonald's Introduces New Menu Items That Might Rub Texans the Wrong Way

McDonald's may have started in the United States, but its international restaurants are where the truly unique (or unhinged, depending on your viewpoint) items really get the space to shine. The latest insane offerings come from Spain, where the fast-food chain released a line of Tex Mex inspired items. The menu features nachos, McShaker fries, and a nacho-flavored burger.
RESTAURANTS

