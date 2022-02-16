ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel’s Gelsinger Is Spending Shareholder Money for Lofty Goals

By Tim Culpan
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps Pat Gelsinger knows something investors and traders don’t, because he’s decided that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is worth more money than the Israeli company has been valued at any time in the past 17 years. At $5.4 billion, the Intel Corp. chief executive officer is paying over...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Tower Semiconductor Ltd#Israeli#Intel Corp#Analog Devices Inc#Broadcom Inc#Californian#Samsung Electronics Corp#Bloomberg Intelligence
Washington Post

Bonus Season Is Proof Wall Street Doesn’t Value Loyalty

You would think that this is a great time of year for Wall Street bankers and traders, who just saw their bank accounts swell with vast sums of money in the form of bonus payments that get paid out every January. Bloomberg News reports that bonuses haven’t risen at U.S. investment banks by this much since the late 2000s. In reality, it’s not a very happy time.
MARKETS
The Guardian

Germany hopes protein-based Covid vaccine will sway sceptics

Germany will offer its population a new protein-based Covid-19 vaccine comparable to conventional flu jabs this week, in the hope of swaying a sizeable minority that remains sceptical of the novel mRNA technology used in the most commonly used vaccines. About 1.4m doses of the Nuvaxovid vaccine developed by the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
