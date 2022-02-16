ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Khan calls for Fred Taylor to make Hall of Fame, wants to see him fight in AEW

By Tyler Nettuno
Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor, who has been retired since 2010, is best known as one of the better running backs in the league. But now that his playing career is over, Jaguars co-owner and executive Tony Khan thinks he could have another calling.

Khan also owns All Elite Wrestling, and he was asked which non-wrestling athlete he would like to see fight in the ring. He said that his choice would be Taylor, and he used the question as an opportunity to lobby for Taylor’s selection in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“(Taylor) was one of the greatest running backs ever, I think Fred Taylor belongs in the Hall of Fame,” Khan said. “There’s only two running backs in the history of the NFL who ever carried the ball 2,500 times and maintained an average of 4.6 yards per carry or more, only two ever: Barry Sanders and Fred Taylor.”

The Jaguars finally got their first player in the Hall of Fame last week, as former offensive tackle Tony Boselli was elected as part of the 2022 class. Many feel that Taylor’s time is coming as well.

“I was here with him last night to celebrate that Tony Boselli’s in the Hall of Fame, finally, which is long overdue also. And now I think hopefully we can also get a second Jaguar in the Hall of Fame, Fred Taylor and Jimmy Smith… I think would both be great candidates.

“So Fred Taylor getting in the ring I think would be awesome, and Fred Taylor getting in the Hall of Fame would be even better.”

Taylor may not be making his wrestling debut any time soon, but an appearance in Canton seems a lot more likely. He’s yet to be a finalist, but that could be set to change in the coming years.

