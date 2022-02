MONTGOMERY — Carroll senior Bryson Dawkins admits he has a fear. He made sure that fear didn’t become a reality on Friday at Garrett Coliseum. “Right now, one of my biggest fears is leaving the floor and the whole team is crying,” Dawkins said. “That is one of my biggest fears right now. I don’t want that so that is why I am going to give it my all every night from now on to where we are satisfied.”

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO