ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says Jags staff is almost complete

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rp9A8_0eGfvRBe00

New Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has already made quite a bit of progress in terms of building his new staff in Duval. He has hired all of his coordinators as well as most of his position coaches, with only one notable vacancy, which is at the receivers coach position.

His staff is close to complete, he said on a recent appearance on The Sirius XM Blitz with Brett Favre, but he may still have a few tricks left up his sleeve.

“It’s not 100%,” Pederson said. “I’ve got a couple of spots that I’m interviewing. Obviously, I have my coordinators in place and most of my position guys. It’s a process that I wanted to really take my time and make sure I have the right guys that I want to surround myself with and that we’re going to work closely with here, not just for this season but beyond. We’re getting close and I hope to announce everything here in a couple of days.”

Of former coach Urban Meyer’s many shortcomings in Jacksonville, one of the most noticeable in terms of the on-field product was a staff that felt largely out of its depth. Aside from running backs coach Bernie Parmalee, it hasn’t been reported that any other coaches will be retained, though time will tell.

Jacksonville is still yet to hire a wide receivers coach, which is the position group that arguably needs the most work. It struggled quite a bit in 2021, and Pederson needs to find the right guy to get this hire right as there could be drastic changes in the personnel.

Defensively, the Jaguars’ plans at the inside linebackers coach position aren’t clear and while they’ve hired a special teams coordinator in Heath Farwell, they are still looking for an assistant.

As Pederson said, fans can expect that the final pieces will be in place soon, potentially before the week is out.

Comments / 0

Related
TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson Trade for Chase Young? Commanders Fit with Texans

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio has made clear his intentions at quarterback: When the time is right, and that's soon, there will be a Deshaun Watson trade. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera, meanwhile, has made clear his intentions at quarterback, too: There is urgency to make a major move, and to make it now.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown has bold prediction about Tom Brady’s future

There are many people who believe we have not seen the last of Tom Brady playing in the NFL, and Antonio Brown can now be added to that growing list. TMZ caught up with Brown this week and asked him for his thoughts on Brady’s retirement. Brown was asked if he thinks Brady will stay retired, to which he responded, “Why would he do that?” The seven-time Pro Bowler then said he believes Brady will play again at some point.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Keep ’em? Let ’em walk? Making a case for each of the Steelers’ pending free agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a much better spot with the salary cap now than they were a year ago when they lost five starters to free agency. Ben Roethlisberger’s salary is off the books, and the league-wide cap is bloated as the revenue-sapping effects of covid diminish. The Steelers have the ability to maneuver and make a splash in free agency. But before that is a consideration, the first priority is weighing who of their own to bring back.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heath Farwell
Person
Urban Meyer
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#The Sirius Xm Blitz
FanSided

WEEI has wild take on Patriots trading Mac Jones for star QB

Look, it’s always about perspective, but when someone suggests the New England Patriots trade Mac Jones after an incredibly promising rookie season, the take needs to be dissected a bit deeper. Leave it to WEEI to drop this hot soup on our lap, but former Patriots tight end Jermaine...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Doug Gottlieb Says Brian Flores' Lawsuit Against NFL Lacks Actual 'Racism'

Doug Gottlieb: “Brian Flores has added the Texans to the mix of teams that he’s suing for racial discriminatory hiring practices. I don’t know what the reality is of the new owner of the Texans who is the son of the old owner of the Texans. I know what people like to say but I don’t know the reality of it is. But I find it really, really hard to go ‘they had a Black head coach, they fired the Black head coach, probably to hire Brian Flores’... Most people in the league thought that was a done deal until it wasn’t, and then they’re like ‘get me Lovie Smith.’ So the Texans had a Black GM Rick Smith for like a decade, then you just hired and fired one Black head coach [David Culley], then you hired another one [Lovie Smith], and you have ‘racially discriminatory practices’ in hiring coaches? I don’t know a ton legally but that does not seem like a strong case. Imagine yourself as an owner. I’ve said many times that this idea of ‘racism’ -- and I believe it’s because I know I’m not a racist -- these are multi-billion dollar corporations, so you mean to tell me that the marching orders for a coach in this situation are to win games; the more we win, the more we all make money, the better the games, the better the parties. You brought in Brian Flores because ultimately you thought he could be the next Belichick. But you’re going to go ‘What’s the best way to win? We’ve got to hire Brian Flores. Wait, is Brian Flores Black? OK, I DON’T want to hire him.’ That doesn’t make any sense to me, and I just struggle with that. Stephen Ross hired an all-Black front office, hired a Black head coach, even has diversity at the quarterback position with Tua Tagovailoa who is Samoan, and because he decided to make a coaching change the former head coach is going to try and make him sell his team? That’s how it goes over. If you’re another owner for a team you’re like ‘I’m not hiring that dude.’ It’s not what happens when you get hired, it’s what happens if things go bad and they get fired. It has nothing to do with color of skin, it simply has to with ‘if you’re going to sue people who either used to employ you or thought about employing you, why would I employ you if I don’t have to? No, thanks.’ That lawsuit seems all over the place and all over the map.” (Full Audio Above)
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
NBC Sports

Doug Pederson on Trevor Lawrence: It’s going to be a really good dynamic

Now that Doug Pederson has hired his first staff as the Jaguars’ head coach, it’s clear who will be in charge of furthering quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s development. Pederson himself is a former quarterback, giving him a leg up on relating to the 2021 No. 1 overall pick. Pederson also brought in Press Taylor as offensive coordinator, Jim Bob Cooter as passing game coordinator, and Mike McCoy as quarterback coach — providing Lawrence with significant experience to train him up.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

McClain: What to know about Texans as offseason begins

Now that Lovie Smith has settled into his new job as head coach, the Texans can turn their attention to preparing for next season. The Texans are heading to Indianapolis for the scouting combine March 1-7 with Smith running the defense and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton in charge of his side of the ball. Even though they haven’t announced their new assistant coaches, Smith’s staff is intact and preparing for the combine.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Exploring Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons made the wrong decision cutting Fowler

The Atlanta Falcons released Dante Fowler just 11 months after he helped the team by taking a pay cut. Read that again. The guy took less money and is now rewarded by getting fired. Players and agents are starting to get some insight into the kind of general manager in Atlanta. What will happen the next time the Falcons ask a player to help the team out and take a cut or renegotiate their deal? Obviously, the response should be a flat no, and that’s if a player even gets as far as signing an agreement with this organization.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Multiple Steelers contract official void on Friday

According to Spotrac, the Pittsburgh Steelers have three contracts officially void as of Friday. These are the contracts of tight end Eric Ebron, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. This means all three guys are technically set to be free agents when the free-agency period begins. Obviously, Roethlisberger...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Brian Flores and Minkah Fitzpatrick being reunited

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has been hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. The move might be great as it’ll improve the Steelers’ coaching staff but it does create a potentially awkward future encounter. All-Pro free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick...
NFL
FanSided

5 landing spots for Chris Godwin in 2022 NFL free agency

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will hit the free agency market as one of the most coveted wideouts in 2022—and here’s who might snag him. When Chris Godwin fell with a knee injury against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15, it spelled immediate trouble for the Bucs offense as they headed into the postseason. Without Godwin and Brown, Tom Brady could do little with the Buccaneers offense against the Los Angeles Rams — until he mounted an incredible 24-point comeback that tragically came too short.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

80K+
Followers
125K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy