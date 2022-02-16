ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Should people with 'natural immunity' after COVID infection be exempt from vaccine mandates?

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers continue to move forward with legislation to shore up their stance in opposition to vaccine mandates and allow "natural immunity" from a previous COVID-19 infection to count as vaccination in cases where mandates are in place. The Utah House Business and Labor...

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Land Line Media

OOIDA asks Biden, Trudeau to exempt truckers from vaccine mandate

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association wants U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to exempt truck drivers from the countries’ cross-border vaccination requirements. OOIDA sent a letter to both leaders on Monday, Feb. 7. The United States and Canada each have mandates blocking unvaccinated foreign nationals,...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Utah Legislature#Mandates#Infectious Diseases#Deseret News#Hb63#Senate
Washington Examiner

Virginia sheriff furious over surprise Biden plan to fly in thousands of Afghans

A Northern Virginia sheriff is furious with the Biden administration for springing plans on him to fly thousands more Afghan nationals into his county in an operation set to begin Saturday. On Thursday, Loudoun County Sheriff Michael Chapman disclosed that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and his staff have...
WOWT

Nebraska's COVID-19 vaccine exemption bill

The pandemic hit the Douglas County Correctional Center hard last month. New developments Tuesday in the Nebraska lawsuit challenging Omaha's mask mandate. Wednesday marks the fourth week of Omaha's temporary mask mandate. Omaha mask mandate under review. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dr. Huse says she could soon make an announcement...
OMAHA, NE
HuffingtonPost

Gov. Who Signed Anti-Trans Bill Stumped On Why LGBTQ+ People Are Depressed

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who recently signed a law cracking down on transgender athletes, was stumped Thursday when asked why she thinks nearly 90% of her state’s LGBTQ+ community reported dealing with anxiety or depression. “I don’t know,” Noem told a reporter who confronted her with the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Study: COVID-19 vaccination may protect against variants better than natural infection

Antibodies generated by COVID-19 vaccines are more suited to recognizing viral variants than antibodies that arise from natural infection, according to a study by researchers at Stanford Medicine. A key finding of the study might explain why: Regions in lymph nodes known as germinal centers—where antibodies are chosen and amplified...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Anti-trans Kristi Noem challenged on why 90% of LGBT+ teens in South Dakota suffer anxiety or depression

South Dakota governor Kristi Noem has come under fire after she was left clueless about a question on why nearly 90 per cent of the state’s LGBTQ+ community had a high depression rate.Ms Noem, who signed an exclusionary bill that bars transgender girls and women from playing on women’s sports teams, was left stumped when she was confronted by a reporter with a statistic about the high rate of mental health issues suffered by the LGBT+ community in South Dakota.“I don’t know,” Ms Noem said. “That makes me sad, and we should figure it out.”Following her response, the White House...
MENTAL HEALTH
Lakeland Gazette

FDA Alerts the Public to Potentially Contaminated Products from Family Dollar Stores in Six States

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public that several categories of FDA-regulated products purchased from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee may be unsafe for consumers to use. The impacted products originated from the company’s distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas, where an FDA inspection found insanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, that could cause many of the products to become contaminated. The FDA is working with the company to initiate a voluntary recallExternal Link Disclaimer of the affected products.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
CBS Boston

Mass General Hospital To Pay $14.6M To Settle Lawsuit Over Overlapping Surgery Claims

BOSTON (CBS) — Mass General Hospital will pay $14.6 million to settle a lawsuit claiming that trainees performed surgeries without proper supervision. The lawsuit alleges that supervising surgeons were not present for those surgeries because they were working in another operating room. The case came to fruition after a whistleblower alleged that some of the hospital’s orthopedic surgeons engaged in overlapping surgeries that violated federal Medicare and state Medicaid rules. The Boston Globe reported that it was Dr. Lisa Wollman, a former anesthesiologist at MGH, who brought on the lawsuit. She said five surgeons kept patients under anesthesia longer than necessary because they were performing surgeries in two operating rooms at once. That apparently led to overbilling for anesthesia and left some surgeries improperly supervised. The law firm that represented Dr. Wollman she initially filed her case in 2015 and pursued it even after the government declined to be involved. The hospital agreed to settle the suit, but still insists it met all legal requirements for overlapping surgeries. According to the Globe, Attorney General Maura Healey said Massachusetts health insurers will share in the settlement money.
BOSTON, MA
Nature.com

Exploring the landscape of immune responses to influenza infection and vaccination

The antibody landscape after H3N2 vaccination may be shaped largely by recent infections; further exploration of immune dynamics could inform influenza vaccination strategies. Influenza viruses are susceptible to continuous antigenic drift, whereby accumulating changes in key antigenic sites (including in the hemagglutinin (HA) glycoprotein head of the virus) lead to evasion of existing antibodies. A person's antibody landscape therefore reflects the timing of that individual's lifetime exposures to influenza virus antigens through infection and vaccination1. H3N2 influenza viruses are particularly susceptible to antigenic drift, and data from 2010 onward suggest lower vaccine efficacy against these viruses following repeated vaccination2. Pre-existing subtype-specific immunity can influence the response to new influenza strains, which in turn influences vaccine efficacy3, and these effects are governed by the antigenic distance between consecutive seasonal strains and vaccine strains4,5. The reigning hypotheses include (but are not limited to) competition between B cell clones that leads to antigenic seniority, referred to as 'original antigenic sin' (an antibody imprinting effect induced by the first childhood exposure to influenza virus)6, and undesirable neutralization of vaccine antigens because of pre-existing antibodies, known as the 'infection block hypothesis'7. However, the mechanism whereby immunity based on prior infection shapes vaccine-induced antibodies is unclear.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy