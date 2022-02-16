ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disneyland date! Jaden Smith enjoys romantic Valentine’s Day out with model Sab Zada as they appear to go public with their relationship

By Sarah Sotoodeh For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

They first sparked romance rumors in September 2020 after they were seen holding hands after a movie date night in LA.

And Jaden Smith and Sab Zada's relationship has been going from strength to strength as they celebrated their love at Disneyland on the most romantic day of the year.

The actor/singer, 23, and the model, 22, shared plenty of PDA at the happiest place on Earth on Valentine's Day Monday while attending the Disneyland after Dark event - Sweetheart's Nite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HtE2e_0eGfuSxk00
Magical date: They first sparked romance rumors in September 2020 after they were seen holding hands after a movie date night in LA. And Jaden Smith and Sab Zada's relationship has been going from strength to strength as they celebrated their love at Disneyland on the most romantic day of the year

Jaden and Sab, who is an Instagram model and YouTuber, held hands during their date at the Disney Park.

They snapped photos in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle, with Jaden wrapping his arms around Sab's waist.

She was seen planting a kiss on his cheek and soon after, Jaden put his arm on her backside and kissed her cheek.

The couple laughed and cuddled together during their day at Disneyland at their special after hours Sweetheart's Nite event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47z8t8_0eGfuSxk00
Magic in the air: The actor/singer, 23, and the model, 22, shared plenty of PDA at the happiest place on Earth on Valentine's Day Monday while attending the Disneyland after Dark event - Sweetheart's Nite
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMkZj_0eGfuSxk00
Cheeky: She was seen planting a kiss on his cheek and soon after, Jaden put his arm on her backside and kissed her cheek

The couple also took in a ride - Radiator Springs Racers - in Cars Land inside Disney California Adventure Park (DCA) - which is a more Pixar focused park next to Disneyland.

DCA recently rang in it's 21st year since it first opened; it opened on February 8, 2001.

Sweetheart's Nite is a special ticketed event that was held for five nights at Disneyland; it includes character meet-and-greets, photo ops, Valentine's Day themed foods for couples who want to spend the evening at Disneyland.

Photo ops with Disney Princesses like Jasmine with Aladdin, Cinderella and Prince Charming and more were featured characters at the special event.

Sab looked adorable in her pink jeans, adding a hot pink corset top; she added a cut-out sweater with pink sleeves and boots for a Princess ready ensemble for the parks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=454Jlx_0eGfuSxk00
So this is love: Jaden and Sab, who is an Instagram model and YouTuber, held hands during their date at the Disney Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26bNty_0eGfuSxk00
A dream is a wish your heart makes: They snapped photos in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle, with Jaden wrapping his arms around Sab's waist

The stunner added a white purse with her Sweetheart's Nite lanyard in her hands.

Sab styled her platinum blonde hair partially pulled back with pink lipstick beneath defined brows.

Jaden meanwhile rocked a colorful button up shirt, adding a coordinating jacket with sweats.

The star, who is the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, added white sneakers to round out his bold ensemble.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in September 202 after they held hands following a movie date night in LA.

Since then, the good looking duo have been seen enjoying outings together in Los Angeles together, with the couple never officially confirming their romantic status.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQ4Ir_0eGfuSxk00
Romance: The couple laughed and cuddled together during their day at Disneyland at their special after hours Sweetheart's Nite event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w09ri_0eGfuSxk00
Cheers: They enjoyed drinks as well as they walked around DCA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFLbg_0eGfuSxk00
Magical adventure: Sab completed her adorable look with  a pink face mask, a strawberry shaped keychain and layered necklaces
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6VlK_0eGfuSxk00
Giddy: The couple also took in a ride - Radiator Springs Racers - in Cars Land inside Disney California Adventure Park (DCA) - which is a more Pixar focused park next to Disneyland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WjsmM_0eGfuSxk00
Making memories: Their Valentine's Day Sweetheart's Nite included a ride on the popular Cars one - Radiator Springs Racers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHPZs_0eGfuSxk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Hlds_0eGfuSxk00
Busy day: The couple seen walking around Disney's Grand Californian Hotel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BbqBg_0eGfuSxk00
Tour guide: They were seen walking around with a Disneyland Cast Member while inside DCA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C6rkE_0eGfuSxk00
Giddy: Sab and Jaden giggled and smiled during an adorable moment in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWApr_0eGfuSxk00
Cheers to love: The couple enjoyed a beverage on the go at the Parks; pictured inside DCA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3le6Zv_0eGfuSxk00
Happily Ever After:  Sab and Jaden for a cheeky snap in front of the castle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHKOO_0eGfuSxk00
Happy: The couple posed for plenty of photos during their date night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4zah_0eGfuSxk00
Cute! The duo wore their special Sweetheart's Nite lanyard, which comes with the ticket for the special event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqAJ4_0eGfuSxk00
Good times! The lovebirds appeared to have a blast during their romantic Valentine's Day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z0EPO_0eGfuSxk00
So adorable: The couple couldn't stop smiling during their Disneyland trip
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ssN6_0eGfuSxk00
On the go! The duo seen running from Disneyland to across the esplanade to DCA for some more magical fun

