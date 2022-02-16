Disneyland date! Jaden Smith enjoys romantic Valentine’s Day out with model Sab Zada as they appear to go public with their relationship
They first sparked romance rumors in September 2020 after they were seen holding hands after a movie date night in LA.
And Jaden Smith and Sab Zada's relationship has been going from strength to strength as they celebrated their love at Disneyland on the most romantic day of the year.
The actor/singer, 23, and the model, 22, shared plenty of PDA at the happiest place on Earth on Valentine's Day Monday while attending the Disneyland after Dark event - Sweetheart's Nite.
Jaden and Sab, who is an Instagram model and YouTuber, held hands during their date at the Disney Park.
They snapped photos in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle, with Jaden wrapping his arms around Sab's waist.
She was seen planting a kiss on his cheek and soon after, Jaden put his arm on her backside and kissed her cheek.
The couple laughed and cuddled together during their day at Disneyland at their special after hours Sweetheart's Nite event.
The couple also took in a ride - Radiator Springs Racers - in Cars Land inside Disney California Adventure Park (DCA) - which is a more Pixar focused park next to Disneyland.
DCA recently rang in it's 21st year since it first opened; it opened on February 8, 2001.
Sweetheart's Nite is a special ticketed event that was held for five nights at Disneyland; it includes character meet-and-greets, photo ops, Valentine's Day themed foods for couples who want to spend the evening at Disneyland.
Photo ops with Disney Princesses like Jasmine with Aladdin, Cinderella and Prince Charming and more were featured characters at the special event.
Sab looked adorable in her pink jeans, adding a hot pink corset top; she added a cut-out sweater with pink sleeves and boots for a Princess ready ensemble for the parks.
The stunner added a white purse with her Sweetheart's Nite lanyard in her hands.
Sab styled her platinum blonde hair partially pulled back with pink lipstick beneath defined brows.
Jaden meanwhile rocked a colorful button up shirt, adding a coordinating jacket with sweats.
The star, who is the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, added white sneakers to round out his bold ensemble.
The couple first sparked romance rumors in September 202 after they held hands following a movie date night in LA.
Since then, the good looking duo have been seen enjoying outings together in Los Angeles together, with the couple never officially confirming their romantic status.
