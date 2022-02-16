Help Wanted on Vashon: Water Operators

A process to convert PPE waste into harmless byproducts is a potential gamechanger to the problem of PPE waste filling landfills and polluting oceans and rivers. Shredded masks, gowns, gloves and plastic safety glasses go into a machine; hot, pressurized water and compressed air are applied; water and acetic acid are the end-products. The PPE-to-liquid process is carried out at a temperature of 300°C and takes about an hour in a small prototype machine in a laboratory in the faculty. Gaseous by-products from the process are oxygen and low concentrations of carbon dioxide which can be safely discharged. "This is a clean, chemical-free solution which will be a game changer internationally," says Dr. Saied Baroutian, an associate professor in the faculty's Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO