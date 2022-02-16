Mardi Gras Parade of Krewes Hosted at Civic Center

I was given the opportunity to be the Marshall for the Merchant's Parade in Lake Charles back in 2016. I was surprised to be given the prestigious honor and took it very seriously. I have to thank the committee and Rebecca Moss along with friend Kris St. James who thought enough of me to even consider giving me the opportunity. This meant that I would be the first person that many would see when the parade would be going down Ryan Street. Obviously, I would be nervous, but I couldn't wait and I was looking to have a great time.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO